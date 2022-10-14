On June 8, 2018, the body of 61-year-old celebrity chef, writer, and TV presenter Anthony Bourdain was found in a room at the Le Chambard Hotel in Kaysersberg, France. He had died by suicide.

Twenty-four hours later Google searches for “Bourdain suicide” spiked to over a hundred million. Barack Obama put out a heartfelt tweet not long after. The former US president fondly recalled a trip he made to Vietnam in 2016, when he appeared on Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.

The CNN TV show visited countries around the globe and averaged a nightly viewing audience of a million plus. The idea was simple but effective: mixing sophisticated discussions on politics, history, art and culture, over local cuisine.

“Bourdain didn’t hide his scars as most celebrities do, and he told, well, not quite everything,” Charles Leerhsen writes in the opening pages of this unauthorised biography.

The former executive editor at Sports Illustrated courts controversy from the outset by citing a quote from Bourdain’s long-time publisher and editor Daniel Halper which describes how Bourdain spent many years carefully crafting his public image. “None of that matters, though, since [Tony] is no longer around to defend himself,” the biographer interjects.

The prose is sloppy, poorly edited, and littered with woeful subjective opinions

Leerhsen assumes the role of attention seeking, sensationalist-hateful-tabloid hack from the beginning of the book, which takes us back to Bourdain’s stable childhood in Leonia, New Jersey, in mid-century suburban America. Tony’s father, Pierre Bourdain, worked at Columbia Records. His mother, Gladys, was a copy editor at The New York Times.

The author describes the couple, who later split, as heavyset, awkward, and “borderline ungainly”. “Poor Pierre died alone and overweight; his suburban dream shattered; his career, in a positively cringeworthy condition,” Leerhsen writes.

This sets the tone for the judgmental and mean-spirited book that follows. The prose is sloppy, poorly edited, and littered with woeful subjective opinions, long-winded cultural references, and distasteful jokes. The narrative jumps around so frantically it becomes unreadable at times.

Sifting through the garbage, we eventually get a comprehensive biographical sketch. Bourdain, we learn, married twice, and has one daughter (Ariane) from his second marriage.

A great deal of Bourdain’s working life was spent broke, and far from the limelight. He enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America in 1975. He learned the art of making top-class cuisine while working in numerous Manhattan restaurants, like the Rainbow Room, Sullivan’s, and Les Halles.

The work was underpaid and gruelling. Substance abuse was rife. However, Bourdain didn’t need much encouragement to take drugs. He was strung out on heroin for most of the 1980s. The haphazard bohemian lifestyle suited the creative chef to some degree. He had literary ambitions and dreamed of becoming the next William Burroughs.

Bourdain eventually overcame his junk habit and published his debut book, Bone in the Throat (1995). The novel didn’t make Bourdain a darling of the New York publishing world but success came with Don’t Eat Before Reading This (1999).

The quirky essay, published in The New Yorker, presented an insider’s account of what goes behind the flapping doors of a New York kitchen. The hygiene is deplorable, and the best tuna steak is served on Tuesday, Bourdain told his readers. Kitchen Confidential (2000), a book that evolved from the famous essay, sold over a million copies.

It also gave Bourdain a public platform that paved the way for his second act as a successful TV presenter.

The latter half of Leerhsen’s biography focuses on a question many have asked since Bourdain died by his own hand, four years ago: why did he do it? The biographer says Asia Argento has a lot to answer for.

The Italian actress, who made two cameo appearances in Parts Unknown, was still dating Bourdain shortly before his death, though there was a lot of drama and baggage in their open relationship.

Argento became a champion of the #MeToo movement after disclosing to The New Yorker that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein.

The biographer labels Argento “an old-fashioned femme fatale who would screw anyone”. In 2017 she was about to be sued by actor Jimmy Bennett, who claimed Argento sexually assaulted him in 2013. Bourdain, to protect his lover, discreetly paid Bennett $380,000 to avoid a court case and more scandal.

Well, that’s if you take Leerhsen on his word. There are also accusations that Bourdain was sex-crazed, obsessive, neurotic, and paid high-class hookers for orgies. Bourdain’s brother, Christopher, described this book to The LA Times as “hurtful and defamatory fiction”.

It may not be. Bourdain was no angel, but Down and Out in Paradise is written in bad taste. All gossip, scant evidence, no substance, or style, this a dismal affair.

‘Down and Out in Paradise’, Charles Leerhsen, Simon & Schuster, €33.99