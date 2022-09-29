An Irish Folklore Treasury: A trove of traditions collected by kids and brought to life by John Creedon

John Creedon has certainly done the state some service. Not just through his unremittingly excellent RTÉ Radio 1 show, but also with his contribution to recovering, documenting and celebrating Irish culture, traditions and history.

A lot of that has been achieved via the medium of TV: Creedon’s Wild Atlantic Way, Epic East and Shannon were travelogues with something of a cultural bent. His love for the Irish language, oft-heard on radio too, was seen in Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland, which explored the Gaelic roots, and transposition to English, of our place names. National Treasures gathered together items of interest from the past in a work of social history.

An Irish Folklore Treasury, the genial Cork man’s new book, follows most closely the path trodden by those last two. It is subtitled A Selection of Old Stories, Ways and Wisdom from the Schools’ Collection, part of the National Folklore Collection, stored in the UCD archives.

The Schools’ Collection came about after the establishment in 1935 of the Irish Folklore Commission, with a remit to study and collect oral and written records of disappearing traditions and culture. The initiative involved more than 50,000 children gathering stories and recollections from older family and neighbours in their areas. Under the watchful eye of teachers, the kids wrote these oral histories in copybooks, some 20,000 of which survive.

The result, for our purposes, is this charming, enlightening and very readable book: scores of those essays, selected and assembled by Creedon with obvious care and affection.

An Irish Folklore Treasury is divided thematically: we have chapters on ghosts, supernatural creatures (leprechaun, banshee, etc), farming life, trades of yesteryear, myths and legends, food, folk medicine, hard times, feast days and celebrations, home crafts, games and pastimes, and of course, those long-enduring staples of Irish life, religion (now not so much) and the weather (as abiding a Hibernian passion as ever).

Creedon introduces each section with a lovely essay, a nice blend of literary finesse, context and explanation and cheerful good humour. Here he is, for instance, writing about mermaids while teeing up ‘Supernatural Beings’: “[They] occupy this space between the water and the land — and the liminal space that connects our world with another (as Gaeilge, idir-eatharthú, meaning ‘betwixt and between’.) It’s here that the imagination is free to roam.”

He later adds, playfully but sincerely: “I love leprechauns. Always have, always will, world without end, amen.”

In any collection of this kind, it’s inevitable that each reader will favour some parts over others. I got a great kick out of stories of the púca, Fionn Mac Cumhaill and spirits from beyond the grave. The chapter on games and pastimes, meanwhile, is like a shot of uncut nostalgia for a childhood I didn’t personally experience; I suppose all childhoods are alike, in some elemental way that doesn’t change with the generations.

The parts on folk medicine were eye-opening — some of these cures were so wild, you’d wonder if they killed more than they saved, which of course makes them even more entertaining to read about. And the story — possibly not true — of the ex-soldier who vomited up a lizard after a Guinness binge is gross and brilliant, like something Roald Dahl would write. “’Twas the drink that fooled me,” he laconically declares afterwards, “and ’twas the drink that cured me.” We can all relate to that, surely.

Perhaps surprisingly, the chapter I found most interesting was on old trades — many of which have since faded into extinction. We get accounts of tanning, kelp-making, crafting the sugán chair, thatching, milling, basket-weaving, lime-burning, blacksmithing, coopering, brick-making and wool-weaving; they’re colourful and evocative, and absolutely fascinating.

This was clearly a labour of love for Creedon, and that goes into all aspects of the book. Each story comes, when available, with the name of the relevant school, teacher, “collector” — the child who wrote the essay — and the informant — the person who told them the story.

Video of the Day

It also highlights text at certain points, cross-referencing to explanations of unusual words or terms, mostly as Gaeilge but sometimes Hiberno-English. And this is a very handsome hardback, beautifully illustrated by Brian Gallagher, whose drawings almost resemble old-style woodcuts and perfectly complement the material.

“Revelation occurs when you least expect it,” Creedon writes in the introduction. Well, readers can expect revelation in An Irish Folklore Treasury, and much else besides.

Expand Close An Irish Folklore Treasury by John Creedon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An Irish Folklore Treasury by John Creedon

Non-Fiction: An Irish Folklore Treasury by John Creedon

Gill Books, 400 pages, hardcover €24.99; e-book £22.79

Darragh McManus’s books include ‘The Driving Force’ and ‘Pretend We’re Dead’