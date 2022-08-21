Amit Chaudhuri’s unsettling and odd existential tale of an Indian writer in Berlin

Sojourn Amit Chaudhuri Faber, €17.75

Amit Chaudhuri’s new novel Sojourn features an unnamed Indian writer in Berlin as the visiting Böll Professor in the autumn of 2005.

He is under no illusions as to his own importance. He is, in his own words, “an ornament to an internationalisation initiative”. There’s no more mention of the German writer Heinrich Böll other than the named professorship, but there is reference to Kenzaburō Ōe, the Nobel Prize-winning Japanese author who has been a previous tenant of the same flat our narrator and protagonist is staying in.

The narrator has read one of Ōe’s novels and imagines – bizarrely – the Japanese writer sitting on the same toilet as he does. As the novel progresses, we realise, our narrator has a thing about toilets.

Existentialist writers such as Jean-Paul Sartre presented a world in which characters struggled with the meaninglessness of their lives. Their predicaments were absurd, and they were alienated from their true selves, their neighbours and loved-ones, and from history.

The episodic, and fragmented novel Sojourn has a lot in common with this existentialist tradition, but it does not seem to ask the fundamental questions about responsibility and choice that the writers in that tradition did.

Our narrator is befriended by Faqrul, an exiled Bangladeshi poet who wrote anti-establishment verse, and who was brought to Germany by Günter Grass after the latter discovered, “Columbus-like”, Calcutta’s “garbage heaps and poor”. But Grass and Faqrul fall out because of Faqrul’s tall tales which is rather ironic after the late-life disclosure of Grass’s membership of the Waffen-SS.

Faqrul is probably the most interesting presence in the novel. “Eating bratwurst was an extension of insulting Allah.” There’s talk of neo-Nazis. Faqrul has been beaten up by a group of them. Indeed, he has lost all his teeth because of the attack. “The East was full of neo-Nazis,” he tells our narrator. He is also a chauvinist. He tells the narrator he can “have” one of his “woman” friends, Christiana, because he is a man who likes to share.

The narrator has passing observations to make about language. “They go on about the rebarbative sound German makes, but individual words and names have greater beauty – more history – than English can carry.”

The novel is full of these sweeping generalisations. German is beautiful in the abstract, but unwieldy in practice. After complaining about having to pay for tap-water, the narrator learns the German word for it with some difficulty until it becomes a mantra. Still, he is ignored by the waiters of the restaurants he frequents. That does not stop him from telling us about them. He tries rice pudding in one, though he has never liked it, because “Berlin gives me licence to experiment.”

Students drop in and out of his classes. He begins a rather predictable affair with Birgit despite being “wary of Europeans who love India”. This is a world where “no one belonged”. It’s all rather depressing where “no vestige of one’s history remains”, but still a place where “you could buy bits of the [Berlin] wall”.

Our narrator watches TV but knows no German. He reckons the series Heimat is a “national autobiography”. The purposelessness of his time in Berlin seems to be part of the point of the novel; its motifs are dislocation, and disorientation.

“We were in a daydream,” he says, at one point, which seems largely true. So much so it is no surprise, and is almost thematically apt, that our anti-hero suffers in the end from a dizzy spell which results in his hospitalisation.

Ultimately, as a novel, Sojourn is an unsettling rather than a satisfying read.

