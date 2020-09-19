| 12.7°C Dublin

Alan Shatter on Burning Heresies: Kevin Myers was wrongly denounced as an antisemite

Memoir: Burning Heresies

Kevin Myers

Merrion Press, 320 pages, paperback €19.95

Confessional mode: Author Kevin Myers reveals that sometimes when reviewing past columns, he wonders 'did I really write that'? Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Alan Shatter defends the columnist and praises his memoir, which follows his career until his controversial sacking.

Kevin Myers' Burning Heresies is a tour de force. It is a fascinating journey narrated at warp speed, portraying events during the author's journalistic career from 1979 to now with intermissions and reflections on earlier parts of the last century. Over his many years writing the Irish Times' 'Irishman's Diary' and as a newspaper columnist and opinion writer, Myers has been variously informative, provocative, pioneering, infuriating, beguiling, courageous, contrary, cantankerous, passionate, funny, etymologically fastidious and linguistically reckless. When he gives it time and really cares, his writing can be both stunningly beautiful and truly evocative.

All of these traits and more are on display in this compelling book. To them can be added a self-deprecating sense of humour, a capacity for literary self-flagellation, occasional excessive drinking and acknowledgment of error. Accompanying that package is a series of trenchant opinions, sometimes unwisely and carelessly expressed to entertain in a world in which irony is no longer understood, grievance is king and intelligent debate and those who attempt to challenge so-called perceived wisdom are arbitrarily cancelled by the politically correct.