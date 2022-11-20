A powerful account of escape from Ukraine

Sometimes books come along that are so fresh and urgent that they demand your immediate attention. Like Zlata’s Diary: A Child’s Life in Wartime Sarajevo, Yeva Skalietska’s You Don’t Know What War Is chronicles the first 12 days of the war in Ukraine.

Comprising diary entries, texts, newspaper headlines and photographs, it illustrates the terrible upheaval that Russia’s unprovoked attack wrought on her life. Aimed at readers 11 and older, it provides a powerful insight into the conflict through the eyes of a child. Her diary starts like any other 12-year-old’s: with entries about her friends, her toys and a birthday party spent bowling. But in the early hours of February 24, 2022, Yeva’s life changed forever as she woke to the terrifying sounds of shelling. Her beloved Kharkiv, with all its beautiful buildings and iconic architecture, was no longer safe.

The accounts of sirens screeching and bombs falling close to her apartment bring the deadly situation alive before our eyes. Yeva and her grandmother take shelter in a crowded basement and the palpable fear is evoked through the detailed descriptions of the sights, sounds and smells, and the panicked exchange of WhatsApp messages. When the situation deteriorates, they flee to a friend’s house on the other side of the city, but it’s not long before the shelling resumes and Yeva struggles with the enormity of the situation. The news of advancing troops prompts the family to flee again, this time to western Ukraine, where they are met by a British TV crew who are able to move them to Budapest and on to a foster family in Dublin. A fascinating up-close account of war, this book should be read by children and adults alike. ‘You Don’t Know What War Is’ by Yeva Skalietska, Bloomsbury, €12.99