A powerful account of escape from Ukraine

Book review

Justine Carbery

Sometimes books come along that are so fresh and urgent that they demand your immediate attention. Like Zlata’s Diary: A Child’s Life in Wartime Sarajevo, Yeva Skalietska’s You Don’t Know What War Is chronicles the first 12 days of the war in Ukraine.

Comprising diary entries, texts, newspaper headlines and photographs, it illustrates the terrible upheaval that Russia’s unprovoked attack wrought on her life. Aimed at readers 11 and older, it provides a powerful insight into the conflict through the eyes of a child. Her diary starts like any other 12-year-old’s: with entries about her friends, her toys and a birthday party spent bowling. But in the early hours of February 24, 2022, Yeva’s life changed forever as she woke to the terrifying sounds of shelling. Her beloved Kharkiv, with all its beautiful buildings and iconic architecture, was no longer safe.

