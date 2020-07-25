| 16.6°C Dublin

A poetic tragicomedy of toxic sibling rivalry

Fiction: The Wild Laughter

Caoilinn Hughes Oneworld, 208 pages, hardcover €15.99; e-book £6.99

The Wild Laughter by Caoilinn Hughes Expand

In 2018, Caoilinn Hughes' debut novel established her as powerfully original voice in Irish fiction. As memorable for its outrageous, whip-smart central character as for its mesmeric, imagery-rich prose, Orchid and the Wasp tracks the parallel implosions of a family and an economy. The Wild Laugher is another linguistic tour de force, a multilayered depiction of post-Celtic Tiger Ireland and a dangerously toxic sibling relationship.

The novel belongs to its narrator, Hart Black, a conundrum of a character. Hart is problematic and full of ambivalences; he's gormless and wise, boastful and humble, truthful and delusive at once. Like Francie Brady in The Butcher Boy or Freddie Montgomery in John Banville's The Book of Evidence, he is telling his story consciously, addressing and playing with his audience, obfuscating and planting clues. While the root cause of his distress only becomes clear towards the end, it's obvious from the beginning that his nemesis is his clever, ruthless older brother, Cormac. "My brother's sums had my submission worked into them," he says.

The Blacks are from Roscommon. Their father - the Chief - is a man whose idea of a fortune was land until, "in the height of the country's delirium", a fellow farmer persuaded him to buy apartments abroad, and he ended up half a million in debt.