A poetic tragicomedy of toxic sibling rivalry

In 2018, Caoilinn Hughes' debut novel established her as powerfully original voice in Irish fiction. As memorable for its outrageous, whip-smart central character as for its mesmeric, imagery-rich prose, Orchid and the Wasp tracks the parallel implosions of a family and an economy. The Wild Laugher is another linguistic tour de force, a multilayered depiction of post-Celtic Tiger Ireland and a dangerously toxic sibling relationship.

The novel belongs to its narrator, Hart Black, a conundrum of a character. Hart is problematic and full of ambivalences; he's gormless and wise, boastful and humble, truthful and delusive at once. Like Francie Brady in The Butcher Boy or Freddie Montgomery in John Banville's The Book of Evidence, he is telling his story consciously, addressing and playing with his audience, obfuscating and planting clues. While the root cause of his distress only becomes clear towards the end, it's obvious from the beginning that his nemesis is his clever, ruthless older brother, Cormac. "My brother's sums had my submission worked into them," he says.

The Blacks are from Roscommon. Their father - the Chief - is a man whose idea of a fortune was land until, "in the height of the country's delirium", a fellow farmer persuaded him to buy apartments abroad, and he ended up half a million in debt.

Cormac has left home. He has a degree and a job but continues to advise his father about the farm. This advice affects Hart, who still lives with his parents and works for the Chief. The tensions and imbalances in the brothers' relationship intensify when the Chief, now terminally ill, asks his sons to help him end his life.

Hart's unreliability coalesces around the subject of his father's assisted dying, though his entire narrative includes sequences of events that aren't fully explained or credible, and the novel is more concerned with these evasions, with the gulfs between characters' perceptions of themselves and how they are seen by others, than with euthanasia per se.

Hart's recollection of his relationship with Dolly, an aspiring actor who is also Cormac's girlfriend, seems embellished, and his assertion that he had "the emotions of every girl in the county Roscommon over a barrel" ludicrous.

His mother, Nóra, is an enigma. Hart feels she always favoured Cormac and talks about the "convoluted infrastructure she'd built around her so she couldn't be approached head-on, even by her own sons," while she describes herself as "an ignorant skivvy poltergeist". She may be unfathomable to her younger son but in three words, Hughes highlights Nóra's self-loathing, resentment and active imaginary life. Cormac is more one-note, painted by his brother as a pantomime baddie.

Hart's fiction is the lie that tells the truth and this is part of The Wild Laugher's beauty. He claims to know little about economics but is particularly poignant about the boom and bust. "That's the way the world felt - as a post we were hung from, and no one willing to say who fixed the meat hook into the decade."

As it transpires, he has been sold out on the double. He is not guilty but nor is he innocent - those words make little sense in the context of his tale.

Hughes writes in vivid chains of words that often lead to unexpected places. Not all of her analogies and images hit the mark but Hart's voice - exuberant, comedic, shot through with jumbled poetry - is inherently performative and theatrical, which is fitting in a novel that celebrates Irish plays. The title is inspired by Tom Murphy's Bailegangaire - meaning the town without laughter. "What we could not be without is laughter - the thing austerity couldn't touch. O-ho, the wild laughter!" Hart says, reflecting on Murphy's play.

He has a distinctive take on Irish theatre and references several well-known works, including Philadelphia Here I Come, The Playboy of the Western World and The Field, describing Beckett characters, quite brilliantly, as "routine addict".

He feels Dolly's knowledge is unreliable because it owes too much to the stage. "Feminism by way of Caryl Churchill, socialism via Seán O'Casey and George Bernard Shaw..." It's a nuanced comment; he could be talking about himself or he could be talking about our potential reading of his bragging, repression and isolation, his sublimation of his barely acknowledged suffering into extraordinary language. But though he may have literary forebears - Gar Private, Christy Mahon, Tarry Flynn - his story is uniquely his own.

Hughes has a gift for tragicomedy. There are hilarious moments, as well as gruesome scenes that are difficult to shake - the brothers take brutal revenge on the man who advised the Chief to invest overseas - but The Wild Laughter is at its most moving in its depiction of Hart's love and misplaced trust.

Hart is the heart of his family and like any institution - financial, political or otherwise - the family is potentially damaging, and because Hughes comes at this damage slantways, the novel's impact is all the more acute.