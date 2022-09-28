A Little Unsteadily Into Light: Dementia stories that can serve a social purpose

There’s something about dementia that’s seductive to a writer. The condition highlights the slipperiness of language, the importance of memory in narrative and the challenges of identity. Perception — realistic or fanciful, unchanging or elusive — is what character-driven stories are all about, and dementia is like the knife that opens the oyster; using it we can unlock and defamiliarise a world that is increasingly, insistently familiar.

For the writer, it is a gift. Which is an uncomfortable thing to admit about a condition that has the capacity to ruin lives. This awkward truth is indirectly explored in the great many books touching on dementia published in the last decade. Some of these have been used in the research project that inspired this anthology.

The introduction to A Little Unsteadily Into Light explains that the 14 authors published here were commissioned to create stories with a social purpose — to destigmatise, demystify and diversify representations of the condition.

In the face of the subject’s scale, the diversity seems rather superficial; in fact many of the stories are startlingly similar in setting, theme, outlook and even some details. That speaks to a universal experience of a condition that doesn’t care where in the world you might live, what your sexuality is or what religion you follow.

Care homes and decaying domesticity; sibling rivalry and resentment; the contrast between an ageing parental mind and burgeoning adolescence; the acceptance of, or devotion to, a loved one even after a history of neglect or abuse; wished-for, unexpected or unwanted revelations — all feature heavily in the stories. And, of course, loss — of love, of connection, of identity.

Dementia affects one’s sense of self, and in turn the self-concept of relatives, loved ones and carers too. The narrator of Nuala O’Connor’s This Small Giddy Life makes this plain with the last words she says to her mother:

“[…]I’ve no clue how I fit into my own life, and it’s your fucking fault, Mam…”

History offers an answer, but it can’t be got at, the memories already inaccessible: “Your father had womanly hands,” she says now, her tone dreamy, as she stares out the window.

I’m emptying the bin and I stand with the bag noosed in my hand, gripping it tighter. I say, airily, “So, what was he like, this father of mine?” But she’s already gone, ascended back into the cloud-place she occupies most of the time.

With certain types of dementia, the present day recedes and recent history becomes clearer and more important, inspiring vivid fictional flashbacks. Elaine Feeney’s What, You Egg makes beautiful use of this technique. In this story, written in the second person, a daughter has become the keeper of her mother’s memory, of a particular memory that has been related over and over, and which is also the key to understanding their contemporary conversations. By the end though, the reader is left asking whose tale is it now, and who is really telling it.

Mostly the characters in these works are grappling with new situations, new responsibilities, or newly aloof or antagonistic relatives, so the certitude in Jan Carson’s Our Dear Ladies Have Outnumbered Us is refreshing. In this Shirley Jackson-worthy story (told in first person plural), the narrators recognise and anticipate the behaviour of their charges: “Angelica stops abruptly. She has a very particular look on her face. We are all familiar with this look. It is the look of a person who’s just woken up in an unfamiliar room.”

Rather than trying to understand, these care-home workers wryly observe, herd and marshal their six ladies with calm efficiency and a delightfully deadpan humour — until disrupted, frighteningly, by a seventh.

Another kind of fear is explored in Heatwave by Oona Frawley. Teenage Ellie’s mother and uncle seem to be succumbing to a dementia that makes them simultaneously withdraw mentally and walk incessantly. Her aunt, Maura, worries she is next: ‘‘‘[T]here’s a kind of terror in me,’ Maura said quietly. ‘Today, Pat’s finally realising that maybe it isn’t just bad luck. And I’m seeing that my own chances of getting away unscathed are diminishing, day by day by day’.’’ It’s a fear many people will recognise.

More difficult to capture is the confusion and instability of meaning, but this is elegantly addressed in Anna Jean Hughes’s Sound Distraction, the only story told entirely from the point of view of someone living with dementia: “I go to put the dress back and see a woman staring at me in the trying place. And I’m trying to place her too. She’s familiar, though everyone is when you work down the pub. Occupational tabard.”

The reader understands where the narrator is going, and is able to follow, but also clearly sees (as the protagonist can’t) where she loses her way, and all this without ever drawing attention to the slip.

In the afterword to the anthology, Jane Lugea, the linguist and co-editor, looks at language in dementia literature, spotlighting techniques such as missing words and metaphors, drawing on the existing works she studied and the 14 new stories in the collection. This section furthers the idea of literature for the improvement of society, but I hope it will also act as resource for analytical readers and potential writers, and will inspire another body of work for future study.

Short stories: A Little ­Unsteadily Into Light, edited by Jan Carson and Jane Lugea

New Island, 240 pages, paperback €16.95

Emma Healey is the author of ‘Elizabeth is Missing’ and ‘Whistle in the Dark’