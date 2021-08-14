A History of the Irish ­Pharmaceutical Industry: From powdered mice to Pfizer, the rise of Big Pharma

The suitably named amateur medic Elizabeth Freke kept a diary between 1671 to 1714, in which she gave details of hundreds of health cures.

For whooping cough, her instructions were clear: “Take some house mice, flay them and dry them in an oven; then make them into fine powder and let the party take as much of the powder as will lie on a broad shilling, in beer, first thing in the morning and last at night.”

Sadly, there were no clinical trials to show how effective this cure was, but there are plenty of other examples of wacky medications in Pat McCarthy’s history of the Irish pharmaceutical industry.

The distinguished 17th century physicist Robert Boyle recommended powdered earthworms as a cure for convulsions and his advice on how to produce the remedy begins: “Take earthworms , wash them well in white wine to cleanse them but so that they may not die in the wine….”

McCarthy’s informative history tracks the evolution of the production of drugs, from the apothecary’s simple mortar and pestle to the vast modern multibillion-euro biopharmaceutical plant producing drugs for a global market.

McCarthy speculates that possibly the first establishment in Ireland devoted to the manufacture of medicines was the Castle Medical Hall on Dublin’s Dame Street.

An advertisement for the business from the 1840s boasted an exotic range of products including Tincture of Myrrh for the Teeth and Gums, West India Tamarinds and Trotter Oil for the Hair. The shop boasted that it kept only the ‘finest leeches’.

It’s a long way from those beginnings to enormous factories such as the Pfizer plant on 90 acres in Grangeastle in Co Dublin, which was built by Wyeth at a cost of €1.5bn. Further investment by Pfizer on the factory brought the total capital spending on the plant to €2.3bn.

A century ago, we may have been a country of small farmers, but to an extent that is not always understood, we are now a European enclave of Big Pharma.

The Googles and Apples of this world may be sexier and attract more attention, but the drugs industry is just as important to the economy as the tech sector. As McCarthy records, between 1973 and 2019 pharma exports grew from 4.7pc to 57.5pc pc of all manufactured exports from Ireland.

By 2019, the total number of people directly employed in the industry was 35,000.

It only began to take off in the Whittaker/Lemass era when the government slowly abandoned protectionist policies and opened the country up to free trade.

As McCarthy tells it, the Irish Development Authority shrewdly played the ‘green card’ to attract big multinationals.

When Pfizer first built a plant in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork — now a leading hub for pharmaceuticals — the decision was influenced by two Irish-Americans, Dungarvan-born board member John Mulcahy, and the chairman, John J Powers, whose grandparents were Irish emigrants.

The Irish-American connections may have helped in luring Big Pharma, but ultimately the main attractions were favourable tax rates, government grants, access to EU markets and an educated workforce.

But industrialists might have other less obvious motives for coming to Ireland. Wilhelm Schuler, the German who set up the Loftus Bryan plant in a woodland area near Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, wanted to escape the threat of an invasion of western Europe by the Russians in the Cold War.

After Ireland joined the European Union, the number of pharmaceutical plants grew steadily, and once big names were established here, others followed. But it was not all plain sailing.

In the late 1970s and 1980s environmentalists and some local communities were increasingly concerned about how plants operated, and plans for some future operations met with stiff opposition.

The most high-profile case was the action taken by a Tipperary farmer John Hanrahan against Merck, Sharp and Dohme, after he complained of the effect of emissions from the plant on his family’s health and on his farm animals. It started in August 1978 when he claimed that he awoke to a burning sensation and that his cows were also affected, with a peculiar discharge coming from their eyes.

After a prolonged legal battle, which was finally resolved in 1988, the Supreme Court found in Hanrahan’s favour. The judgment suggested that the most credible explanation for ailments and abnormalities in Hanrahan’s cattle was the “toxic emissions from the factory”.

After the Merck Sharp and Dohme case, Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals faced a sustained campaign by objectors to plans for a plant near Youghal in Co Cork. Although the company won a high court appeal against the planning objectors, a corporate restructuring led to the plans being abandoned, and according to McCarthy’s account, the sustained campaign of opposition played a role in the decision.

In response to environmental concerns, the industry became much more adept at winning over the support of local communities, and over the following decades, the influence of Big Pharma on the Irish economy continued to grow.

Non-fiction: A History of the Irish ­Pharmaceutical Industry by Pat McCarthy

Four Courts Press, 256 pages, hardcover €35