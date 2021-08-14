| 13.3°C Dublin

A History of the Irish ­Pharmaceutical Industry: From powdered mice to Pfizer, the rise of Big Pharma

This informative history traces how Irish-Americans, low taxes and Cold War fears helped to create a sector that accounts for more than half the state’s manufactured exports

Pharma hub: Ringaskiddy from the air, showing (from bottom) Biomarin, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson Biologics and Hovione. Expand
A History of the Irish Pharmaceutical Industry by Pat McCarthy Expand

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

The suitably named amateur medic Elizabeth Freke kept a diary between 1671 to 1714, in which she gave details of hundreds of health cures.

For whooping cough, her instructions were clear: “Take some house mice, flay them and dry them in an oven; then make them into fine powder and let the party take as much of the powder as will lie on a broad shilling, in beer, first thing in the morning and last at night.”

Sadly, there were no clinical trials to show how effective this cure was, but there are plenty of other examples of wacky medications in Pat McCarthy’s history of the Irish pharmaceutical industry.

