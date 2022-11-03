A Guest at the Feast: Colm Tóibín’s quest for truth is a treat for the reader

Colm Tóibín is of course a distinguished novelist, but he made his first marks on Irish public life as a journalist, and he has several of the attributes no journalist should be without.

For instance: he has an uncanny ability to show up in the right place at the right time, or to have been in the right place when, decades later, it turns out to have mattered.

In 1975, he went to Barcelona, arriving on September 24; two months later, Franco died, and Tóibín had a front-row seat for the post-fascist reconstruction of Spanish identity.

As a schoolboy, Tóibín boarded at St Peter’s College, Wexford, the institution at the centre of the 2005 Ferns report on clerical sexual abuse; he knew many of the priests named in the report, and was able to write about them in a superb essay for the London Review of Books.

He was in Buenos Aires in 1985, during the trial of the Juntas. Profoundly significant, of course, at the time, the events surrounding Argentina’s military dictatorship and its aftermath became pertinent once again when Jorge Maria Bergoglio, an Argentinian Jesuit, became Pope in 2013.

What was Bergoglio doing, during the time of the generals? He was a Jesuit “Provincial,” with responsibility for Argentina and Uruguay; the fact that he did not oppose the Juntas, and has apparently equivocated about his actions during those years, is taken by Tóibín as the foundation for another brilliant London Review of Books essay, The Bergoglio Smile: Pope Francis, published last year.

For Tóibín, equivocation is the keynote of Bergoglio’s character. “Bergoglio is a Peronist,” he writes, “and the essence of Peronism is that it can’t be pinned down.”

What does the pope really think? Tóibín knows that the Catholic Church is a Machiavellian institution; in Bergoglio, it has found a Machiavellian pope: liberal to the liberals, conservative to the conservatives.

Both the Ferns piece and The Bergoglio Smile appear in A Guest at the Feast, Tóibín’s new book of non-fiction prose. Most writers who put together an essay collection look for some theme to unify the book; A Guest at the Feast doesn’t do this. But it doesn’t need to. If it’s unified by anything, it’s by the quality of Tóibín’s mind.

What sort of mind is it? Lucid, observant, patient, careful, interested in gossip, unafraid and driven by a deep curiosity about people. It is a liberal mind: secular, empathetic, humane.

Underlying Tóibín’s journalism is a profound concern with injustice — thus, he is ready to sympathise with priests accused of sexual abuse, and equally ready to condemn them in the face of the evidence. But he’s not a polemicist or an ideologue. He wants to get at the truth.

He is well-served, therefore, by the London Review of Books, where eight of these eleven essays first appeared. The LRB lets a piece assume its natural length; writers for the magazine can therefore do some proper thinking. Or, indeed, some proper storytelling.

Video of the Day

Expand Close In Pope Francis, Colm Tóibín writes, the Catholic Church has a Machiavellian pope. Photo by Yara Nardi/Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In Pope Francis, Colm Tóibín writes, the Catholic Church has a Machiavellian pope. Photo by Yara Nardi/Reuters

The first piece here originally appeared in the LRB in 2019, and recounts Tóibín’s experience with testicular cancer. “It all started with my balls,” the piece begins; what follows has no right to be as funny as it is, or as moving.

Tóibín’s clarity of vision extends to himself: “When my friend Catriona Crowe inspected my house at the beginning of the chemo regime, she declared that it would not do. On the floors or on cluttered surfaces there were many items that had lingered there for years. Old keys, old underpants, old Chinese takeaways…”

Tóibín does something interesting with the illness memoir here: he seeks no lessons; he tries only to be good company on the page. (He succeeds.)

The title essay, A Guest at the Feast is a memoir of Tóibín’s childhood in Enniscorthy; also a memoir of his parents. Here, material familiar from the novels — particularly The Heather Blazing (1992) — receives its non-fictional due.

“This house was the space where I learned to talk, to walk, to read, to write […] It is the house where the novel I am writing now [Nora Webster] takes place. It comes in dreams; it comes in imaginings. Sacred space; once it was ordinary.”

The collection ends with three exemplary literary essays — on Marilynne Robinson, Francis Stuart and John McGahern — and a brief coda.

During the early months of the pandemic, Tóibín was alone in Venice. In the San Rocco, in the mornings, he had Tinteretto’s Crucifixion to himself. Once again, he was in the right place at the right time.

Looking at the painting, he found that “my eyes were more alert than usual because of the early hour”. But his eyes are always alert; the guest at the feast is always watching closely.

Expand Close A Guest at the Feast by Colm Tóibín / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Guest at the Feast by Colm Tóibín

Essays: A Guest at the Feast

Viking, 320 pages, hardcover €23.80; e-book £9.99