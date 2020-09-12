A Guarded Life: My Story of the Dark Side of An Garda Síochána: A garda's brave stand against the moral police

Even for a nation inured to acts of cruelty perpetuated by church-dominated authorities, Majella Moynihan's suffering as a young single mother at the hands of An Garda Síochána seems almost beyond belief.

Aged 21, she became pregnant by her boyfriend, a fellow police officer. Scorned as a fallen woman by the garda hierarchy, she was pressurised to give up her baby for adoption, the biggest regret of her life.

It is hard to fathom her treatment as a second-class citizen, humiliated by a disciplinary inquiry into her sex life and needing the intervention of Archbishop of Dublin Kevin McNamara to save her from the sack. Still harder to comprehend is that this occurred relatively recently, in 1984, rather than the dark ages of the 1950s.

Granted, the 1980s witnessed the defeat of the liberal side in the divorce and Eighth Amendment referendums, but it was also the time when the heavy lifting towards the progressive legislation of the past decade began in earnest.

A Guarded Life is a collaboration with Aoife Kelleher, who made the explosive RTÉ documentary that originally aired Moynihan's story. The book is lucid, unflinching and includes witness statements and documents to support her case.

The pages bristle with Moynihan's resentment. Eventually, her disenchantment led her to leave the police and train as a healer. But while the threads of bitterness and sadness are woven tightly throughout the book, its emotional heft comes from her formative years rather than the anguish of adulthood. The youngest of five girls, Majella was an alert and sensitive child who saw little of her sisters, even though they were raised in the same orphanage in Mallow, Co Cork, and attended the same convent school.

Their father, Hugh, had left them there after their mother's death. He created a new life in England before returning later with a new wife. The girls spent time with him in Dublin each summer, forging a good relationship with their kindly stepmother, but leaving the orphanage for a proper home life was never on the cards. Her father's abandonment dumbfounded the young Majella and, to this day, she finds it hard to understand.

"I accept now that Dad did what he thought was best under the circumstances," she writes. She grew up lonely and craving affection. The stigma of being motherless and unwanted followed her to the garda training college at Templemore, where she was reticent about discussing her family with the other recruits because, as she writes, "the circumstances of my upbringing made me feel ashamed and inferior".

The book charts the souring of her dreams about the garda force and, as she saw it, its mission to champion the underdog. Her spirit was crushed and alcohol became a crutch. She attempted suicide several times and had psychiatric treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Her first meeting with her son, David, is painfully awkward. Although she initially finds happiness in her marriage to garda sergeant Martin Peelo and has a second son, Stephen, she hints that their break-up was due in part to his high regard for an institution she holds in utter contempt.

Moynihan paid a high price for transgressing a brutal and unforgiving code, whose warning signs she missed during her training, with its casual sexism.

"I can still remember our drill sergeant saying: 'Open up your legs. You know you can do it - didn't you have them open in the back of the car last night?' Regardless of how these kind of comments made us feel, we laughed along, not knowing what else to do," she writes.

There may not be a great leap from such open derision of female bodily autonomy to an attitude of ownership or indeed surveillance of banghardaí. After each of her visits to her boyfriend when he was stationed in Donegal, she was questioned closely by her superior officers.

"Although it was never explicitly stated that relationships were forbidden or that trainee guards were not permitted to have premarital sex, it was clear that the authorities in Templemore disapproved of my behaviour," she writes. "I paid little heed of their meddling and wrote it off as the stuffiness of middle-aged men. After all, what business was it of theirs what I did in my spare time?"

None, of course, but since when did that stop the moral police force interfering in others' lives? Moynihan's defiance proved short-lived with the forces of church and a state employer ranged against her, insisting that adoption was in her baby's best interests.

The only silver lining in her bleak narrative is that, while the institutions turned a callous face towards her, individually, her fellow officers, her sisters, her social worker and the women she met through Cura, the church-affiliated crisis pregnancy agency, showed her kindness and understanding.

Writing this compelling book must have been cathartic for Moynihan. For the reader, it is a grim reminder of how the church and state sanctioned cruelties in the not-so-distant past.

