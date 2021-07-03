A flight attendant’s moral dilemma and the story of three women united by love and loss

Thriller: Hostage by Claire Mackintosh Sphere, 372 pages, hardcover, €18.30; e-book £7.99

Mina, a senior flight attendant, is married to police detective Adam. They have a five-year-old adopted daughter Sophia who has special needs.

Mina, desperate for a break, secretly swaps a shift with a fellow attendant and joins the airline’s highly publicised inaugural non-stop direct flight from Heathrow to Sydney. On board are VIPs, press and more than 300 passengers.

As the Boeing 777 lifts off, the mood is celebratory, but that soon changes for Mina when she finds Sophia’s epi-pen at her station in the first class cabin. How did it get there? She is sure she had put it in Sophia’s lunch box before she left.

Then one of her passengers has a heart attack and dies. In his wallet is a picture of Sophia that had been taken that morning. It suddenly become clear that a number of the passengers are eco-terrorists enraged by the pollution created by flights like this and they are planning to take over the aircraft.

Mina is central to their deadly scheme. It is made clear to her that if she does not help them gain access to the flight deck, they will kill Sophia. What is she to do? It is forbidden under international aviation rules to allow anyone who is not crew through the secure door to where the pilots are, yet if she does not, her daughter will die. With less than 20 hours to go before the plane arrives in Sydney anything can happen, and will Mina turn out to be the right stuff? Gripping.

Myles McWeeney

Fiction: I Couldn’t Love You More by Esther Freud

Bloomsbury, 368 pages, hardcover €19.60; e-book £7.59

Esther Freud — of Hideous Kinky fame — is inspired by her Irish mother’s family history for her ninth novel, the answer to a “what if”: what would have happened if her mother, who became pregnant by the artist Lucian Freud at 18, had not managed to keep her baby secret from her Catholic family?

On the cusp of the 1960s, 18-year-old Irish woman Rosaleen is dating Felix Lichtman, a much older, famous sculptor and living in London. We also meet Kate in the 1990s, an artist married to an alcoholic and struggling to raise their daughter Freya alone. Kate, who was adopted, is looking for her birth mother, a search which brings her to Cork. The final thread is the story of Aoife, Rosaleen’s mother, who wonders what became of her daughter.

What unites all three women is an experience of love as loss. The novel’s emotional power, however, lies in the beautifully realised character of Aoife, who chooses ignorance over knowledge. She stands by a man who doesn’t even call her by her name. “There were days even now when Aoife’s heart was hard with unforgiving, but children, they left you, and the man you married, he was there for better or for worse.”

Francesca Carrington