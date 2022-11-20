A delightful potted history of Dublin in 12 streets

In this delightful potted history of 12 Dublin streets the author informs us that the coat of arms for Dublin is in fact three castles burning. Who knew?

And that refrain, ‘who knew?’ is one the reader might find themselves repeating on every page, such is the mine of information contained in each chapter of this little book. There are none of the grand thoroughfares of Dublin here, no O’Connell Street or Grafton Street or Stephen’s Green or Merrion Square.

Rather we have the likes of Fishamble Street, Moore Street, places we may have overlooked all of our lives, ones we might have rushed through on the daily grind en route to somewhere else, not conscious of the wealth of history ingrained in the flagstones beneath our feet or behind the grimy sash windows of old edifices long fallen into neglect.

The book came about as a result of Fallon’s popular podcast of the same name, which in turn has led him to host walking tours of the streets themselves. His knowledge of the history of Dublin is comprehensive but he resists the temptation to take the reader too far down what would seem inevitable rabbit holes; no mean feat given that every street he has chosen seems to be worthy of a book of its own.

There’s a real affection for the city here that he doesn’t even attempt to conceal, his grandfather being one of the ‘Guinness Men’ he writes about in the chapter on Watling Street.

Politics and armed struggles can’t be avoided in any book on the history of Dublin but thankfully, in the midst of an ocean of commemorations around the foundation of the State, such matters are treated as part of the broader social history of the city rather than its focus.

But if you’d like to know more about the sculptor responsible for the statue of Parnell, or about who lived where in the uber-fashionable Henrietta Street before landlords swept in and destroyed it, or simply how life was lived in these streets, most of them straddling the Liffey, this book will prompt you into many murmurings of ‘who knew?’ by the time you’ve finished it. And the old photographs peppered throughout the text might jog some memories. They certainly jogged this reader’s and reminded me too of Louis MacNeice’s great lines about “The glamour of her squalor/The bravado of her talk.”

‘Three Castles Burning’ by Donal Fallon, New Island, €16