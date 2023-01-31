A cold shoulder for a cold case detective, our decreasing attention spans and digging the dirt on the archaeological world

Thriller: Dead Man’s Creek by Chris Hammer Wildfire, 496 pages, hardcover €26.59; e-book £9.99

Detective Nell Buchanan and her senior partner Ivan Lucic have been appointed to a newly created New South Wales homicide flying squad charged with reacting to state-wide murders committed in outback communities.

The squad consists of just them, but Nell sees it as a huge promotion, while Ivan feels he is being sidelined. Already a seasoned team, having cracked a big case the year before, the two are soon driving 500km from their Outback base in Dubbo to Tulane on the coast, close to where Nell grew up.

A skeleton has been found buried in mud following the blowing-up of a dam on a tributary of the great Murray river. When it turns out that the skeleton may date to World War II, Nell is angry at being assigned to a “file and forget” cold case, but when more mud-bound bodies turn up, she and Ivan realise that there is more to this old murder than meets the eye. They also find it odd that their arrival should provoke such an unwelcoming response from elements of the small-town community.

On the surface, her parents, siblings and other relatives seem pleased to see her, but as she pulls the threads of the investigation together, Nell begins to question just how well she knows her nearest and dearest.

This cracking Antipodean thriller is a delight from start to finish.

Myles McWeeney

Non-fiction: Stolen Focus by Johann Hari

Bloomsbury, 352 pages, paperback €15.40; e-book £5.89

If you’ve struggled not to be distracted, you’re far from alone. Our ability to pay attention has been whittled away over the past few decades.

As Johann Hari notes in his absorbing book, the average American college student loses focus after just 65 seconds while the typical office worker’s mind wanders after three minutes. We may chide ourselves for our inability to concentrate, but Hari makes the persuasive argument that it’s Big Tech that is squarely blame. He looks at how technology has stolen our focus while also travelling the world to learn how we can get it back. From the favelas of Brazil to the offices of New Zealand, the English journalist finds novel ways to reclaim our concentration levels.

John Meagher

Thriller: Grave Intentions by RV Raman

Pushkin Vertigo, 304 pages, paperback €11.50; e-book £4.74

Odd goings on, including the theft of precious archaeological treasures, call seasoned Indian investigator Harith Athreya to a riverside dig in the heart of rural Bundelkhand. It is quite clear the formidable ‘Dig Director’ Mrs Markaan is not at all pleased at his arrival, and when she disappears, the trail leads to an island in the nearby river that terrifies the superstitious local villagers.

Harith’s dogged determination to unearth the truth exposes corruption within India’s archaeological world. Set in the countryside near Jhansi in northern India, about 350km from New Delhi, this is an engaging salute to the whimsy and charm of the golden age of Agatha Christie-like whodunnits.

Myles McWeeney

Thriller: The Second Stranger by Martin Griffin

Sphere, 304 pages, hardcover €21; e-book £4.99

Evening in the remote Scottish Highlands and receptionist Remie Yorke has just one night shift left before she leaves the Mackinnon Hotel for good for a new life in Chile. Then Storm Ezra hits, bringing icy temperatures and a violent blizzard, trapping Remie and the only two guests as phone lines and Wi-Fi go down.

An injured man knocks on the front door. He is PC Don Gaines, who has had a terrible accident on the nearby main road. The only other survivor: the dangerous murderer he was transporting.

As Gaines checks out the building’s security, a second stranger, also injured, arrives. He too says his name is Don Gaines and is a policeman. Who is Remie to believe? An excellent locked-room mystery.

Myles McWeeney