A Cocoon with a View: Alice Taylor O'Brien's lockdown musings are full of charm, wit and wisdom

Memoir: A Cocoon with a View Alice Taylor O'Brien, 96 pages, paperback €8.99; e-book £4.50

Heartwarming story: Alice Taylor
A Cocoon with a View by Alice Taylor

Ann Dunne

In 1988, Alice Taylor published To School Through the Fields, her delightfully nostalgic account of growing up in the Irish countryside in the 1940s. It recounted her memories of characters and events of her childhood on the farm where she grew up in Lisdangan, north Co Cork. The book struck a chord with Irish people. In fact, it was the biggest selling book ever published in Ireland.

Alice was soon a favourite on The Gay Byrne Show and The Late Late Show, with her memories of bygone times. More books followed, with evocative names such as Quench the Lamp. All were bestsellers in Ireland and internationally.

When she married Gabriel in 1961, she moved to the village of Innishannon, where the couple ran a guesthouse, a shop and the local post office. Sadly, Gabriel died in 2005. Alice, despite having passed her 80th year, is still very involved with her community. Back in February, she and her family and friends were planning what they called 'The Big Rake Off' of the dead grass on a sloping bank at the entrance to the village. They planned to replace it with a wildflower meadow.

