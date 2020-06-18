A Cocoon with a View: Alice Taylor O'Brien's lockdown musings are full of charm, wit and wisdom

In 1988, Alice Taylor published To School Through the Fields, her delightfully nostalgic account of growing up in the Irish countryside in the 1940s. It recounted her memories of characters and events of her childhood on the farm where she grew up in Lisdangan, north Co Cork. The book struck a chord with Irish people. In fact, it was the biggest selling book ever published in Ireland.

Alice was soon a favourite on The Gay Byrne Show and The Late Late Show, with her memories of bygone times. More books followed, with evocative names such as Quench the Lamp. All were bestsellers in Ireland and internationally.

When she married Gabriel in 1961, she moved to the village of Innishannon, where the couple ran a guesthouse, a shop and the local post office. Sadly, Gabriel died in 2005. Alice, despite having passed her 80th year, is still very involved with her community. Back in February, she and her family and friends were planning what they called 'The Big Rake Off' of the dead grass on a sloping bank at the entrance to the village. They planned to replace it with a wildflower meadow.

Meanwhile, from the other side of the world, a deadly virus was spreading. Suddenly, Alice found herself cocooning alone. Along with thousands of other over-70s around the country, she was cut off from her children and grandchildren. She kept a diary of her life during this time and she describes it in A Cocoon With a View. As you would expect from her, it is heartwarming, inspiring and comforting. She reflects on how it all started, with the first inklings of Covid-19 and then the physical and mental effects of lockdown. She contends that living on a farm helps when you have animals for company, and being near the sea, a river or a wood is good for the soul. She notes the quieter, safer roads and the absolute silence apart from birdsong, which reminds her of the village when she first arrived in 1961. She tells herself not to become immersed in coronavirus news. It is a time to heal family rifts and to do the things we never get around to, and she writes "there is therapy in the doing". "Nothing focuses the mind like our own mortality and all the things we thought were important, only a few weeks before, are gone." Remember the early panic-buying of toilet rolls? Alice's panic-buying was sweet pea seeds and compost. After two weeks, she is missing her grandchildren, who are normally constant visitors. Contact is reduced to waving through windows. To keep her spirits up, she forces herself to clean the house, and as time goes by, she feels enriched as spring arrives in her garden with nesting birds and the scents of flowers. Neighbours drop gifts of scones, jam and a packet of honesty seeds on her doorstep. One neighbour installs nesting boxes for swifts on her gable wall. There are hilarious incidents, including her attempt at haircutting with the garden scissors. As the weeks turn into months, she wonders if we will come out of lockdown like dazed chickens let out of the henhouse after winter, afraid to venture out. Will we be more kind and respectful to each other and the Earth? She notices complacency setting in, people getting restless with the good weather and traffic noise returning. With inclusions of uplifting poetry here and there, this timely book is full of charm, wit and wisdom. A Cocoon With a View hits the spot and is sure to delight.

