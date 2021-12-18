50 best children’s books of the year

This year there were more than 140 books for children by Irish writers or illustrators, an all-time high. From the hundreds of children’s books I’ve read this year, I’ve selected my 50 favourite picture books and novels, with lots of Irish books included, and my favourite gift books. Happy reading!

Top Choice: There’s a Ghost in This House by Oliver Jeffers (HarperCollins)

A girl invites the reader inside her house and asks them to help her find ghosts. In this outstanding picturebook, Jeffers uses translucent paper to make ghosts appear and disappear. Great fun and fiendishly clever. Age 4+

Eoinín by Muireann Ní Chíobháin and Róisín Hahessy (Futa Fata)

An Irish language board book about a small lamb who is trying very hard to fly his new kite. The bright, warm illustrations are perfect for age 2+

Maybe by Chris Haughton (Walker Books)

Set in a fiery red and purple jungle, Maybe is the story of three little monkeys who are told to beware of the tigers in the mango field but are determined to go there regardless. A future classic. Age 2+

A Spooktacular Place to Be by Úna Woods (The O’Brien Press)

A little Dublin vampire travels around Ireland, looking for spooky places, but in the end finds there’s no place like home. Stylish illustrations. Age 3+

Finn’s First Song by Gerry Daly (The O’Brien Press)

A glorious book about a baby whale who has to find his mother with the help of various sea creatures. Bright, fun illustrations. Age 3+

Up on the Mountain by Peter Donnelly (Gill Books)

The story of a family nature walk collecting leaves, listening to birds and watching squirrels. A gentle book with strong, colourful illustrations. Age 3+

Look, Puppy! by Mary Murphy, illustrated by Victoria Ball (Walker Books)

Naming a puppy is a big responsibility and this book is a charming look at the pleasures and perils of doing just that. Warm, atmospheric illustrations. Age 3+

A Hug for You by David King, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard (Penguin Sandycove)

Inspired by his son Adam’s “virtual hug”, as seen on last year’s Late Late Toy Show, King’s text and Archard’s illustrations combine to produce a very special book indeed. Age 4+

When I See Red by Britta Teckentrup (Prestel)

“I’m furious. I’m seeing RED. I’m filled with rage. A storm’s ahead.” It’s not often you find abstract expressionism in a picture book but it works perfectly in this magnificent, wild book about rage. Age 4+

Video of the Day

I Can Make a Train Noise by Michael Emberley and Marie-Louise Fitzpatrick (Neal Porter Books)

“I can make a train noise, I can make a train noise.” Read it out loud and see how it sounds. This clever book about sounds and imagination with lively pictures is a must for all train lovers. Age 4+

Fidget the Wonder Dog by Patricia Forde, illustrated by Rachel Saunders (Puffin)

Fidget is a lively fellow and when he gets lost, his young owner is distraught. But Fidget is resourceful and manages to find his way back home. Lyrical rhyming text and lively illustrations. Age 4+

The Vanishing Lake by Paddy Donnelly (Yee Hoo Press)

This colourful, atmospheric book was inspired by a real vanishing lake near Ballycastle, Loughareema. It tells the story of a young girl who loves visiting the lake with her granddad and his pet otter. Age 4+

Molly and the Shipwreck by Malachy Doyle, illustrated by Andrew Whitson (Graffeg)

Molly is out fishing with her dad when she hears a cry. It’s a woman called Amira and her children and they need help. A timely story about kindness. Age 4+

Age 5+

Top Choice: I Talk Like a River by Jordan Scott and Sydney Smith (Walker Books)

Based on poet Jordan Scott’s childhood experiences with stuttering, the combination of the powerful, lyrical, deeply personal text and the extraordinary artwork produces something truly magical. Age 5+

Expand Close A Field Guide to Leaflings by Owen Churcher, illustrated by Niamh Sharkey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Field Guide to Leaflings by Owen Churcher, illustrated by Niamh Sharkey

A Field Guide to Leaflings, ­Guardians of the Trees by Owen Churcher and ­illustrated by Niamh Sharkey (Templar Books)

A deliciously illustrated guide to trees, as told by their little guardians, the ‘Leaflings’. With tiny books and lots of flaps to lift, it’s a real winner. Age 5+

Frindleswylde by Natalia O’Hara, ­illustrated by Lauren O’Hara (Walker Books)

A magical modern fairy tale, with enchanting snowy illustrations. Cora has to follow ice boy Frindleswylde to his snowy kingdom and save her granny. Age 5+

Expand Close Frindleswylde by Natalia and Lauren O'Hara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Frindleswylde by Natalia and Lauren O'Hara

Rabbit and Bear: A Bad King is a Sad Thing by Julian Gough, illustrated by Jim Field (Hodder Children’s Books)

Rabbit chases off Wolf, who is trying to eat him. But little does Rabbit know there’s an even greater threat on the way and he’ll need Wolf’s help. The writing is full of depth and wisdom, and the illustrations are sublime. Age 6+

Cluasa Capaill ar an Rí by Bridget Bhreathnach, illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald (Futa Fata)

A retelling of Labhraidh Loingseach, the king with horse’s ears, with glowing, mystical illustrations. Age 7+

Stick Boy by Paul Coomey (Little Tiger)

Stick Boy is starting a new school but he does tend to ‘stick out’. A fast-paced book about being yourself, with a mystery to solve. Coomey’s cartoon style illustrations make this an attractive, fun read. Age 7+

Bad Panda by Swapna Haddow, illustrated by Sheena Dempsey (Faber)

Lin is so cute and well-behaved that she’s taken from the panda sanctuary and shipped off to the zoo. Desperate to return, she comes up with a plan — if she’s really, really bad, will they send her back? A delightfully funny story with strong artwork. Age 7+

Age 9+

Expand Close The Last Bear by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold (HarperCollins) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Last Bear by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold (HarperCollins)

Top Choice: The Last Bear by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold (HarperCollins)

April’s dad is a weather scientist and when he is stationed on a remote Arctic island off the coast of Norway, he takes April with him. When she finds an injured polar bear and manages to help him, they become friends. But Bear needs to be with other polar bears so April comes up with a plan. The writing is exceptional: simple, yet lyrical. I hope readers fall in love with April and Bear as much as I did. Age 9+

Tabitha Plimtock and the Edge of the World by Erika McGann, illustrated by Philip Cullen (The O’Brien Press)

Tabitha is kind, brave and clever, but her family only see her as their Cinderella-like servant. Her community’s way of life is under threat from strange creatures who live at the bottom of the cliff and it’s up to Tabitha to save everyone. Written with confidence and huge imagination. Age 9+

The Accidental Diary of B.U.G. by Jen Carney (Puffin Books)

Billie Upton Green is sharing her private diary with us. Full of sharp and funny observations and punctuated by quirky line drawings, diagrams and cartoons, move over Wimpy, there’s a new kid in town. Age 9+

Mr Spicebag by Freddie Alexander, ­illustrated by Helen O’Higgins (HarperCollins)

A cracking fantasy adventure novel featuring George, a 10-year-old who has a magical talent for putting spices together to create new spells. When George is forced to work for the owner of the local chipper, the creepy Mr Spicebag, he gets caught up in a plot to take over the world. Funny and inventive, this is a sparky, confident debut, ideal for children who enjoy David Walliams. More please. Age 9+

The Summer I Robbed a Bank by David O’Doherty, illustrated by Chris Judge (Puffin)

Rex has gone to stay with his uncle Derm on Achill Island. Derm has a plan, to rob the travelling bank, and he needs Rex’s help. What could have been a straightforward heist story turns into something with real depth and heart in O’Doherty’s skilled hands. Warm, thoughtful, funny. Age 9+

Aldrin Adams and the Cheese ­Nightmares by Paul Howard, illustrated by Lee Cosgrove (Puffin)

Aldrin loves working with his dad in the family cheese shop but when it is threatened with closure he is determined to help. This terrific, fast-paced, adventure story with fantasy elements is full of puns and jokes. Age 9+

Lily’s Dream by Judi Curtin (The O’Brien Press)

Set in Lissadell House in Sligo in 1914, this historical novel is narrated by a young housemaid, Lily. War has broken out and Lily’s friend Harry has just joined up, and the book includes his letters from the trenches, a clever way of introducing the World War I plot strand to younger readers. Age 9+

The Storm Keepers’ Battle by Catherine Doyle (Bloomsbury Children’s Books)

A roaring, twisting, hurricane of a book that brings this superb fantasy adventure series to a fitting close. Fionn must fight the mighty Morrigan and save the island and its people, but is he brave enough? Age 9+

Also just out in the fantasy adventure vein: The Fowl Twins: Get What They Deserve by Eoin Colfer (HarperCollins), the latest in the madcap series from the acclaimed Irish writer, and The Skulduggery Pleasant Grimoire by Derek Landy (HarperCollins). Both age 10+

Amari and the Night Brothers by BB Alston (Egmont)

Wow! This fantasy adventure featuring the brave and smart Amari blew me away. It’s fast-paced, funny and original — a different take on magic and boarding schools — the perfect choice for a young Harry Potter fan. Age 9+

Skyborn by Sinéad O’Hart (Little Tiger)

An action-packed fantasy adventure with a circus setting and a strong cast of characters, from Bastjan, who was raised in the circus, to Crake, the strong man with a heart of gold. A real page-turner. Age 10+

The Amazing Edie Eckhart by Rosie Jones, illustrated by Natalie Smillie (Hodder Children’s Books)

Edie is a clever, funny narrator who captures the ups and downs of her life in her new diary in a fresh, lively voice that pulls you in from the very first page. Edie is about to start secondary school and has to navigate new friendships and surprising new feelings. Age 10+

When the Sky Falls by Phil Earle ­(Andersen Press)

Joseph is sent to stay with Mrs F in London, a gruff zookeeper with a past life she has no intention of sharing with him. The writing fizzes with emotion and Earle draws the reader in, gradually revealing both Joseph and Mrs F’s secrets. Age 10+

October, October by Katya Balen (Bloomsbury)

A modern classic in the making about a girl who lives in the wild with her dad. When he is injured, she must move to the city to stay with her mum. The writing sparkles. Age 10+

The Shark Caller by Zillah Bethell (Usborne)

Blue Wing is told she cannot be a shark caller, but she’s determined to prove her guardian wrong. When a girl called Maple arrives on the island with her father, Blue Wing is told to look after her. With one of the smartest twists I’ve ever come across in a children’s book, this is a sensational, original read. Age 10+

The New Girl by Sinéad Moriarty (Gill Books)

When Ruby, a middle-class Dublin girl, is asked to help Safa, a refugee who has recently arrived from Syria, settle in at school, she has no idea how the ‘new girl’ will change her life. A topical, well-researched novel. Age 10+

Wolfstongue by Sam Thompson, ­illustrated by Anna Tromop (Little Island)

Silas is a boy who finds talking difficult. When he meets an injured wolf near his house and helps him, he gets caught up in a world of talking animals, an underground city of cruel foxes, and an ancient fable of a boy who can talk to the wolves. A beautifully written book. Age 11+

The Shadows of Rookhaven by Pádraig Kenny, illustrated by Edward Bettison (Macmillan Children’s Books)

A new monster is visiting the Rookhaven monster household for The Great Configuration, but he’s an interloper, sent there to destroy them. A sequel to The Monsters of Rookhaven, this new Gothic dark-fantasy adventure doesn’t disappoint. Age 11+

Utterly Dark and the Face of the Deep by Philip Reeve (David Fickling Books)

Utterly Dark lives on the shores of the Autumn Isles with her guardian, the Watcher of Wildsea. Reeve has created a magical world in Wildsea and an unforgettable heroine in Utterly and his writing is both lyrical and powerful. Age 11+

The Kidds of Summerhill by Ann Murtagh (The O’Brien Press)

When their mother dies leaving them orphans, it’s up to Nancy Kidd to keep her family together and her siblings out of the dreaded industrial schools. Carefully researched and highly readable historical fiction. Age 11+

Teens and Young Adults

Top Choice: Julia and the Shark by Kiran Millwood Hargrave and Tom de Freston (Orion)

“There are many more secrets in the ocean than in the sky… This is the story of the summer I lost my mum, and found a shark older than trees.” Julia moves to a small Shetland Island called Unst with her dad, who is automating the lighthouse on the island and her mum, a marine biologist. A beautifully written, moving exploration of family, friendship and mental health, with exquisite illustrations. Age 12+

All the Money in the World by Sarah Moore Fitzgerald (Orion)

Penny lives with her mam in Rosemary Flats. She’s an A1 student but her teachers accuse her of being too ambitious. When Penny hears piano music being played next door and meets the reclusive elderly lady who lives there, everything changes. An intriguing book. Age 12+

Not Here to Be Liked by Michelle Quach (Usborne)

Eliza Quan is smart, experienced and hard-working and fully expects to be voted the next editor-in-chief of her school newspaper. When handsome, popular star baseball player Len DeMartile is chosen instead, Eliza is outraged. This book explores feminism in an honest, fresh way. A cracking read. Age 14+

Baby Teeth by Meg Grehan (Little Island)

Immy is a vampire. When she meets Claudia, she falls deeply and passionately in love, but her lust for Immy’s blood clouds everything. An intense, immersive novel in verse. Age 15+

Precious Catastrophe by Deirdre ­Sullivan (Hot Key Books)

Catlin and Madeline are back in this sequel to Perfectly Preventable Deaths but once again all is not well in the village of Ballyfran. Deliciously dark, sinister and beautifully written. Age 15+

All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue (Walker Books)

Set in a fictionalised version of Cork city, we meet teenager Maeve Chambers, who fears she has made her ex best friend Lily disappear during a tarot card reading. The writing is sharp, witty and completely immersive. Age 15+

Expand Close Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar

Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar (Hodder Children’s Books)

Hani is popular and easy going, Ishu is grumpy and difficult. When the two girls cook up a plan — to pretend to be dating each other — their lives get complicated. A clever, funny book about family, friendship and relationships. Age 15+

Guard Your Heart by Sue Divin ­(Macmillan)

Aidan is from a republican family, Iona’s family are unionist. When Aidan is badly beaten in a sectarian attack, Iona is a witness to what happens. So begins a remarkable but difficult relationship. A deeply affecting, powerful book, written with commitment and passion. Age 15+

What Love Looks Like by Jarlath Gregory (The O’Brien Press)

Ben is 17 and everything is going well for him apart from one thing, his love life. Set just after the same-sex marriage referendum, this Dublin coming of age novel is highly readable and a welcome addition to Irish YA. Age 16+

Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock (Faber)

An unusual jewel of a book for older teens, set in the rural American West. The interlinked short stories featuring a wide range of fascinating teenage characters are full of secrets. Age 16+

Bad Habits by Flynn Meaney (Penguin)

Alex is determined to get expelled from her American boarding school, so she decides to stage a version of The Vagina Monologues in a bid to get thrown out. Comedy gold. Age 16+.

Great festive stocking fillers for kids this Christmas

Information books

Expand Close Rescuing Titanic by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rescuing Titanic by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions)

Rescuing Titanic by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions)

This lushly illustrated story of the ‘quiet bravery’ of the Carpathia, the small ship that rescued over 700 Titanic passengers, is beautifully written and a feast for the eyes. Age 7+

The Great Irish Politics Book by David McCullagh, illustrated by Graham Corcoran (Gill Books).

This is a brilliantly written and illustrated book about Irish politics, with lots of fascinating facts — a great book for dipping into on St Stephen’s Day. Age 8+

Poetry

Everyone Sang: A Poem for Every Feeling edited by William Sieghart, illustrated by Emily Sutton (Walker Books) is one of the most beautiful poetry collections for children I’ve ever come across, each page is a joy and each poem is carefully chosen. Age 5+

Tomorrow is Beautiful: Poems to Comfort, Uplift and Delight, chosen by Sarah Crossan (Bloomsbury) is a terrific poetry collection that might inspire teenagers to try their hand at writing their own poetry. Age 15+

Nature and environment books

Expand Close A dolphin from Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and Other Irish Words for Nature by Manchán Magan, illustrated by Steve Doogan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A dolphin from Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and Other Irish Words for Nature by Manchán Magan, illustrated by Steve Doogan

Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and Other Irish Words for Nature by Manchán Magan, illustrated by Steve Doogan (Gill Books) is one of the most beautiful books of the year. A playful, magical exploration of the Irish language, focusing on words from nature, with striking illustrations. Age 7+

Wild Child: A Journey Through Nature by Dara McAnulty, illustrated by Barry Falls (Macmillan) is the perfect book for younger nature lovers, with bold, colourful illustrations. Age 5+

A Short, Hopeful Guide to Climate Change by Oisín McGann (Little Island) is an easy-to-read book about climate change. Each chapter is packed with interesting and carefully chosen facts and there is lots of positive, practical information given, as well as eye-opening statistics. Age 11+

Christmas books

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement C Moore, illustrated by PJ Lynch (Walker Books) is a stunning new version of the Christmas classic by an award-winning Irish illustrator. Age 3+

Expand Close Evie's Christmas Wishes by Siobhán Parkinson and illustrated by Shannon Bergin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Evie's Christmas Wishes by Siobhán Parkinson and illustrated by Shannon Bergin

Evie’s Christmas Wishes by Siobhán Parkinson, illustrated by Shannon Bergin (Little Island) is full of charm and festive cheer, as is A Dublin Christmas by Nicola Colton (Gill Books). Age 3+

The Santa List by Kieran Crowley (Scholastic) is a fast-paced Christmas caper about two ‘naughty’ siblings who need to steal Santa’s naughty list. Age 7+

A Very Merry Murder Club, edited by Serena Patel and Robin Stevens (Farshore) gives us 13 winter mystery stories, perfect for Murder Most Unladylike fans. Age 10+

Sports books

Girls Play Too, Book Two by Jacqui Hurley (Merrion Press), features inspirational women from the world of sport, from surfer Easkey Britton to Paralympic swimmer Nicole Turner. Bright, colourful illustrations. Age 6+

Shay Given and Jason Sherlock’s sporting lives are examined in two well-researched and accessible new books by Natasha Mac a’Bháird and Donny Mahoney respectively (The O’Brien Press); and King Henry by Paul O’Flynn tells the inspirational story of Henry Shefflin (Gill Books). All age 8+

And finally, what young rugby fan could resist the humour and charm of young Gordon? He’s back in ­Gordon’s Game: Lions Roar by Gordon D’Arcy and Paul Howard, illustrated by Alan Nolan (Sandycove). Age 9+



Sarah Webb is an award-winning children’s writer and part-time children’s bookseller at Halfway Up the Stairs in Greystones, Co Wicklow. Her latest book is ‘The Little Bee Charmer of Henrietta Street’, published by The O’Brien Press.