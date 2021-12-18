| 7.1°C Dublin

50 best children’s books of the year

Adventures, magic and the wonders of the natural world await as Sarah Webb picks her favourite titles of 2021 for young readers

Evie's Christmas Wishes by Siobhán Parkinson and illustrated by Shannon Bergin Expand
'Twas the Night Before Christmas by Clement C Moore and illustrated by PJ Lynch Expand
A Field Guide to Leaflings by Owen Churcher, illustrated by Niamh Sharkey Expand
Frindleswylde by Natalia and Lauren O'Hara Expand
A dolphin from Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and Other Irish Words for Nature by Manchán Magan, illustrated by Steve Doogan Expand
Rescuing Titanic by Flora Delargy (Wide Eyed Editions) Expand
The Last Bear by Hannah Gold, illustrated by Levi Pinfold (HarperCollins) Expand
Sarah Webb

This year there were more than 140 books for children by Irish writers or illustrators, an all-time high. From the hundreds of children’s books I’ve read this year, I’ve selected my 50 favourite picture books and novels, with lots of Irish books included, and my favourite gift books. Happy reading!

Picture books

Top Choice: There’s a Ghost in This House by Oliver Jeffers (HarperCollins)
A girl invites the reader inside her house and asks them to help her find ghosts. In this outstanding picturebook, Jeffers uses translucent paper to make ghosts appear and disappear. Great fun and fiendishly clever. Age 4+

