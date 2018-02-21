Actress and singer Maria Doyle Kennedy has called on writers and actors to publicly read a chapter each of best-selling author Emma Hannigan's latest book to raise money for cancer research.

Writers and actors urged to join forces for public book reading to honour Emma Hannigan

The call came after the author shared her terminal cancer diagnosis last Friday after an 11-year battle with the disease.

Doyle Kennedy is hoping the Olympia Theatre will host the event after expressing her feelings on Twitter. Mother-of-two Hannigan revealed that doctors can no longer help her.

Maria Doyle Kennedy

The Commitments and Striking Out star tweeted: "I know there are lots of writers, actors and friends who could line up to read a chapter each or part of one. I'm in for starters. Olympia theatre?" Thousands of people have expressed their upset at the Hannigan's devastating news.

Emma Hannigan's Novel, Letters to My Daughter

The 45-year-old author said last Friday that the love of her family, friends and fans has sustained her throughout her fight. She discovered in 2005 that she was carrying the BRCA 1 cancer gene, which meant an 85pc chance of developing breast cancer and a 50pc chance of ovarian cancer.

To reduce her risk to 5pc, she had surgery to remove her breasts, ovaries and fallopian tubes. In spite of the surgery, she was diagnosed with cancer for the first time in 2007, and her 11-year battle began.

Scores of Irish authors began a campaign that helped her latest book, Letters to my Daughters, reach the top of the best-seller list and asked for donations to the Irish Cancer Society, of which Hannigan is an ambassador.

Dubray Books is supporting the cause by donating all profits from the sales of the book to the charity. Eason also said it would make donations.

Author Patricia Scanlan tweeted: "Darling Emma, so brave, so strong. A powerful goddess who has helped and inspired so many. "Let all the love come back to you now and envelop you in its tender embrace. A conflagration of candle lighting." Cecelia Ahern wrote: "Dear Emma, thank you for your strength, courage, honesty and for sharing your beautiful stories with the world. You teach about what's real."

Hannigan, the author of 13 books, thanked her fans for their messages.

"I can't begin to thank you all for the gorgeous comments and kind messages," she said. "But if you'd like to help create new cures, text CURE to 50300. "It will cost you €4 but I promise it will help. Without new drugs I wouldn't have had the last 10 years."

