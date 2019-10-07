Writer Ulick O'Connor dies aged 90

Writer, poet, historian and critic, the Dubliner worked across many oeuvres and was a contributor to the Sunday Independent and the Herald for many years.

O'Connor - who was born in Rathgar, Co Dublin in 1928 - studied law and philosophy in UCD, where he became known as a distinguished debater and academic. He was also a keen athlete, participating in many sports and excelling in rugby, boxing, pole vault and cricket.

O’Connor lived until his death in his family home where he grew up. He was the first child of Prof Matthew O’Connor, of the Royal College of Surgeons, and his wife, Eileen. O'Connor's great-grandfather was Matt Harris, Fenian, Land Leaguer, and Irish Parliamentary Party Member of Parliament. He is related to American actor Carroll O'Connor.

While still a schoolboy in St Mary’s College, Rathmines, he won the Irish pole vault title and two years later he won the welterweight boxing championship at British universities championships.

O'Connor is best known for his literary genius. however. The Dubliner's literary career was launched with his biography of Oliver St. John Gogarty in 1963, which has remained one of his most notorious works.

In 1970 he wrote a celebrated biography of Brendan Behan. He was also renowned for his studies of the early 20th-century Irish troubles and the Irish Literary Revival, his works of literary criticism and several of his plays, which were performed at the Abbey Theatre.

It was that theatre where, in 1982, O'Connor was appointed to the board. He was also a member of Aosdána.

In his later life, O'Connor produced many works of poetry, however the only work of literacy he published after 1992 were a 2001 biographical writing on Michael Collins and the volunteers in the fight for Irish freedom and a 2003 autobiographical diary - The Ulick O'Connor Diaries.

O'Connor died just shy of his 91st birthday, which would have been on October 12.

As a tribute to the late Ulick O'Connor here is a selection of some of the author's writings from our archives.

Online Editors