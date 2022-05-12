Writer Martina Devlin reveals she was barred twice from attending séance as she tried to research new novel

Irish Independent award winning columnist, Martina Devlin who launched her new novel based on the life of Edith Somerville, with actress Lise-Ann McLaughlin and writer Carlo Gebler, held at the James Joyce Centre in North Great George's Street.

Irish Independent columnist and author Martina Devlin was barred not once – but twice – when she attempted to attend a séance to research her latest novel, Edith.

The biographical novel, launched on Thursday evening by Lilliput Press at the James Joyce Centre in Dublin, is based on the life of West Cork writer Edith Somerville who alongside her writing partner Violet Martin – who used the pen name Martin Ross – were best known for publishing The Irish RM series as Somerville and Ross which was later made into a popular TV series in the 1980s.

But the death of Ms Martin in 1915 didn’t stop the literary collaboration and Ms Somerville tapped into the popular spiritualist movement of the day and took part in séances and engaged in automatic writing to ‘channel’ the deceased writer from beyond the grave, and ‘co-published’ such novels as The Big House of Inver in 1925.

Ms Devlin said she tried her hand at automatic writing but failed to ‘channel any spirits’ as she set about writing her ninth novel. “It’s just all the nonsense in your brain,” spilling out, she said.

And her attempt at going to a séance through a Dublin spiritualist society was also a non-starter.

“I tried to go to a séance and they thought I was an undercover journalist there to cast doubt and aspersions on their séancing so they wouldn’t let me in,” she said.

“So I tried a second time using a nom de plume and they recognised my voice for some odd reason and they just wouldn’t let me. I was barred from the séances,” said Ms Devlin, whose partner is RTÉ journalist David Murphy.

“I said I’ll do my own séance then, but David said ‘over my dead body’”.