Why a great husband could be key to writing a great book

Anne Enright’s account of the Christmas Eve shopping spree in Ennis, as depicted in her 2015 novel, The Green Road, is up there as one of the most famous festive scenes in modern Irish literature.

Her depiction of Constance Madigan, the embattled mother of small children, racing around the aisles of the local supermarket picking up everything from Cheerios to mangoes to fresh mint to wrapping paper, before forgetting the sprouts, is picture perfect, and seems to capture something particular about being an Irish woman at this time of year, on whose shoulders rests the weight of an entire family’s expectations of a perfect Christmas.

Except, as Enright has now admitted, the truth — as always — is a bit more complicated. Speaking on stage at the recent Irish Books Awards in Dublin’s Convention Centre, where she was collecting a lifetime achievement award, Enright thanked her husband, Martin Murphy, without whom, she said, nothing would ever get written.

”He is actually the one – I’m going to tell you this now – who does the Christmas shop. The babies were quieted by Martin Murphy while I typed about quieting babies, and took all the credit.”

It was an illuminating moment on a night when there appeared to be quite a bit of glass ceiling shattering going on (many of the night’s winners were women).

Martin wasn’t the only husband getting a shout-out; as writer after writer took to the stage and echoed Enright’s sentiments.

Author Ellen Ryan with her husband Rob Meaney and their daughter Martha

Author Ellen Ryan with her husband Rob Meaney and their daughter Martha

Ellen Ryan, winner of the Children’s Book of the Year (Senior) for her first book, Girls Who Slay Monsters, thanked “my husband Rob for his ceaseless support and great cooking – without which I would have starved!”

She was followed by Martina Dalton, winner of the Poem of the Year for Wedding Dress, who thanked “John – for giving me the space and support that all writers need.”

Then came Marian Keyes – whose Again, Rachel, won Popular Fiction Book of the Year – giving “special thanks to my lovely husband who is always in my corner.”

Alice Ryan, winner of Newcomer of the Year with There’s Been a Little Incident, described how she had so little believed she was going to win that she was in the loo when her category was announced, meaning her husband had to come after her – he “was in the women’s room having a nervous breakdown”.

It all sounded very familiar. I have dedicated two of my novels to my husband, in recognition of the immense work he puts in to make sure I have time to write (probably he’d rather I did the supermarket shop once in a while, or cooked a few dinners – but hey, book dedications is what he’s got!).

And while it might seem outdated to suggest that a female writer’s success — or indeed for a woman in any field — might be dependant on their partner, it remains true that for many women (or many people, full stop!) who want to forge a creative path, having someone to share domestic burdens can make all the difference.

Emily Hourican and her husband David

Emily Hourican and her husband David

“Without exception,” wrote the feminist author Caitlin Moran, “at the age of 45, the female peers I know flying high in their careers have partners who are scrupulous about equality in housework and childcare. Without exception, the ones who are struggling are the ones whose partners, for example, find laundry ‘too confusing’. All too often, women marry their glass ceiling. And then, eventually, divorce them.”

“To be a writer is all-consuming,” Ellen Ryan agrees when I catch up with her a few days after the awards ceremony. “You become obsessive. And there’s so much self-doubt – especially if you haven’t been published yet. You need somebody there. That was me, working away, with no idea if my work would even be understood. You need so much emotional support, and I got it from Rob.”

So much so, she says, “I recently said to my husband that if I had been married to someone else this book wouldn’t have been written.”

Now, I should point out, this isn’t specifically a ‘husband’ thing or a ‘man’ thing – it’s a support thing. There is the practical support that frees up time – as Ellen says of Rob, “he has a full-time job, he shared the duties of caring for Martha, our daughter, who’s four, and the domestic chores” – but also emotional support.

“He made me feel seen and validated. I had a high-powered job in PR, and I went back on that so as to write. Before getting published, you can feel like an imposter, saying you’re a writer. You feel silly, somehow. It was lovely to have someone in my corner.”

Sometimes, it’s also financial. “I joke that he’s a patron of the arts,” Ellen says with a laugh. Really though, it’s no joke.

Along with the books, Ellen works as a freelance writer and freelance PR consultant. “There have been times when I haven’t been able to take on work, because I’m busy with a book, and he has been prepared for us to take a hit on our joint income. I would have been a high earner before – the life of an author isn’t as high earning.”

Author Edel Coffey describes her husband David as her 'backbone'

Author Edel Coffey describes her husband David as her 'backbone'

On stage, Edel Coffey, winner of Crime Fiction Book of the Year for Breaking Point, talked about “my husband, who I love so much, and who actually is the backbone of me and my family”.

“I think there’s a reason why it didn’t happen before,” she says, when I ask about this, meaning her writing career. “There are many, but one huge one is that I didn’t have a person in my life like that before. He really wants me to succeed at my dreams.”

It’s not an idle wanting. It’s the active contribution of time and energy into someone else’s achievement. As such, it’s generous, and far-sighted. “David is a doctor; I look at what he does and think ‘that’s amazing’. And I believe he looks at what I do, and thinks the same,” Edel says.

“He is a husband in a very supportive way – our lives are really enmeshed, and I feel I couldn’t survive without him. He supports me in practical ways – the school run, shopping – and he also understands me. When I’m thinking about an idea, my head is off somewhere else. Those times, he gets the dregs of my personality. That can’t be much fun for him, but he puts up with it. Without my husband, and the woman I call ‘my wife’ – actually my childminder – I wouldn’t be able to do anything.”

She talks about watching a documentary on the novelist Kazuo Ishiguro with David; “when he was writing his first novel, Ishiguro made a deal with his wife whereby she did every single thing in the home for a month, giving him time to write. Watching it, I looked at my husband and said, ‘that’s a good idea...’” she laughs. A month was too much, but “we did it for a week. He had a week off work, and he did everything. I had a big deadline for my second book, and I went to my room and just worked.”

On the night, Louise Kennedy, who won Novel of the Year for Trespasses, said, “I want to thank my husband Steven, who’s down there, and my children at home, for tolerating me turning from a chef who was quite good at things in the house, into some kind of a spacer who’s running away from them holding a laptop.”

A few days later, I asked her to tell me more. “Those thanks were absolutely genuine,” she says. “When I started to write, my husband and I had a restaurant. Once I started writing, my head wasn’t in it anymore. I was literally running away from him with a laptop, to hang out with people I’d made up. Then I went back to study, I did an MA and a PhD, and I was away from home for a few nights a week. Our kids were young enough when I started – 11 and 13.”

Only the very privileged were ever free from domestic cares

The freedom of knowing her children were well minded meant everything, she says. “You’re only as happy as your least happy child,” she points out – the truth of which is something nearly every parent knows – and being able to walk out the door and concentrate on her studies without being overly troubled by thoughts of their wellbeing, was a great gift.

I ask Louise what she thinks, now, of that old Cyril Connolly chestnut – “There is no more sombre enemy of good art than the pram in the hall.” Not much, as it turns out. It was, she points out, “only the very privileged who were ever free from domestic cares”. Meaning that the pram in the hall was far from the only barrier to creative work. The need to earn a living was surely a more basic impediment for many.

“That quote really only applied to men who had women around them to pick up all the slack.”

Does it feel like men are finally returning the favour of generations of wifely support, I ask Edel Coffey. “It does. And I note that all of the women acknowledging the help of their husbands, mothers, childminders – back in the day, men never did that!”

It’s true that many lauded male writers have been slow to own the shared enterprise that is creative work. These women writers don’t just own it, they revel in it. And they do so in the belief they aren’t ‘taking’ anything from the men in their lives, that this isn’t a zero-sum game.

What’s really lovely is that it isn’t, any longer, an ‘either-or’. These men are shouldering domestic burdens, showing support, love, faith – but not at the expense of their own endeavours in the way that women once did. Just by doing half, they are allowing there to be more for everyone.

And now that men are returning the favour, it’s very obvious that women writers are more than equal to the challenge presented by opportunity. As Virginia Woolf says in A Room of One’s Own, “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction.” Not – you will note – genius, or ruthlessness, or some kind of hotline to the gods of inspiration; money, and a place to write.

Louise Kennedy highlights the work Anne Enright did as Laureate for Irish Fiction, tallying the press coverage for books by women. “Reviews and other press affect sales,” Louise says.

Not rocket science – no mysterious alchemy. Just equal coverage. A fair crack. The conditions of greatness are simpler than we thought.