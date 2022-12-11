| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why a great husband could be key to writing a great book

Our leading women writers are openly acknowledging the debt they owe their partners, says Emily Hourican

Louise Kennedy and her family Expand
Author Ellen Ryan with her husband Rob Meaney and their daughter Martha Expand
Author Edel Coffey and her husband David Expand
Author Edel Coffey describes her husband David as her &lsquo;backbone&rsquo; Expand
Emily Hourican and her husband David Expand

Close

Louise Kennedy and her family

Louise Kennedy and her family

Author Ellen Ryan with her husband Rob Meaney and their daughter Martha

Author Ellen Ryan with her husband Rob Meaney and their daughter Martha

Author Edel Coffey and her husband David

Author Edel Coffey and her husband David

Author Edel Coffey describes her husband David as her &lsquo;backbone&rsquo;

Author Edel Coffey describes her husband David as her ‘backbone’

Emily Hourican and her husband David

Emily Hourican and her husband David

/

Louise Kennedy and her family

Emily Hourican

Anne Enright’s account of the Christmas Eve shopping spree in Ennis, as depicted in her 2015 novel, The Green Road, is up there as one of the most famous festive scenes in modern Irish literature.

Her depiction of Constance Madigan, the embattled mother of small children, racing around the aisles of the local supermarket picking up everything from Cheerios to mangoes to fresh mint to wrapping paper, before forgetting the sprouts, is picture perfect, and seems to capture something particular about being an Irish woman at this time of year, on whose shoulders rests the weight of an entire family’s expectations of a perfect Christmas.

Most Watched

Privacy