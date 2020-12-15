‘Thrilled’ – John B Keane and son Billy honoured with prestigious US literary award

The Chicago Irish Books Arts & Music (iBAM!) honour was awarded to John B Keane, who died in 2002, and his son Billy in recognition of their joint contribution to literature and Irish culture

A PRESTIGIOUS US literary award has been bestowed on the late Kerry playwright John B Keane and his son, Billy.

The Irish Books Arts & Music (iBAM!) honour in Chicago was awarded to the father and son in recognition of their joint contribution to literature and Irish culture.

Billy Keane, who is an Irish Independent columnist and author, admitted he was "thrilled" by the award which is given annually by a not-for-profit Chicago organisation.

iBAM! aims to promote Irish culture and recognise worldwide achievement within the arts.

Read More

John B Keane, who died in 2002 aged 73, ranks as one of Ireland's most beloved literary figures of modern times.

His first work was Many Young Men of Twenty in 1946 but he soared to national prominence with his second work, Sive, in 1959.

His subsequent catalogue of work including Sharon's Grave, The Field, Big Maggie, The Chastitute and Moll established him as one of Ireland's most acclaimed playwrights of the 20th century.

Irish director Jim Sheridan turned The Field into an award-winning film starring Richard Harris for which he received an Academy Award nomination. The great Limerick-born actor died just a few months after John B Keane in 2002.

Mr Keane is now celebrated with a special statue to his memory in Listowel which also hosts an annual literary festival. There is a special section in the Kerry Writers Museum dedicated to John B Keane.

Last October it emerged that a long-forgotten copybook containing his early work was given to the Keane family.

It is believed the copybook dates from around 1947, when John B was in his late teens, a period when he focused on writing poetry, much of it inspired by the local Kerry countryside, history and folklore. He was particularly taken with incidents in Kerry relating to the War of Independence.

The copybook was left with a friend in Kerry for safekeeping when he moved to the UK for work in 1951.

When the copybook surfaced earlier this year, the family involved decided it should be given to John B’s family.

John B returned to Listowel from the UK in 1955 and began running Keane's pub while also working on his plays.

Eighteen years after his death, works by John B Keane are among the most regularly staged by Irish theatre companies.

His son, Billy, is an acclaimed columnist writing about sport, culture and modern Irish life. He is also a novelist, essayist and biographer.

The US organisation also honoured a number of other Irish artists and campaigners for their contributions to culture.

Awards were given honouring the late Seamus Mallon (Person of the Year), Pete St John (Music), Betty Buckley (Performing Arts), Ray O'Hanlon (Media) and Barry Butler (Visual Arts).

iBAM! were forced by the Covid-19 pandemic to stage their annual awards gala remotely.

Online Editors