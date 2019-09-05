The Testaments leak: Margaret Atwood's sequel to The Handmaid's Tale leaked early by Amazon

Copies of Margaret Atwood's closely guarded follow-up to 'The Handmaid's Tale' were accidentally delivered to US readers early, breaking a strict embargo.

Copies of Margaret Atwood's closely guarded follow-up to 'The Handmaid's Tale' were accidentally delivered to US readers early, breaking a strict embargo.

About 800 copies of the eagerly awaited novel, 'The Testaments', were reportedly sent out early by online bookseller Amazon to readers who pre-ordered it.

The novel, which is shortlisted for the Booker Prize, had been shrouded in secrecy with bookshops making arrangements to secure copies until September 10 in order to avoid any leaks.

The Booker Prize judges were required to sign non-disclosure agreements before receiving watermarked copies to review.

However, a mistake by Amazon has led to hundreds of readers in America receiving copies in the post. Due to the error, the worldwide embargo has been broken and reviews are now being published.

Penguin Random House, Atwood's publisher, said the "retailer error" has been rectified. Amazon has not yet commented on the leak, but it is understood to have only occurred in the US.

