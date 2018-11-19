Ten Irish novels on long-list for prestigious 2019 International Dublin Literary Award

Ten Irish novels have appeared on the long-list for the prestigious 2019 International Dublin Literary Award – with €100,000 in prize money offered for the winning novel.

There are 141 books nominated this year for the world’s most valuable literary honour by libraries in 115 cities worldwide.

Well-known Irish authors John Boyne, Roddy Doyle and Sally Rooney are all flying the flag for Ireland, alongside seven other impressive Irish writing talents.

This year, Galway-based author Mike McCormack scooped the 2018 award in June for his exploration of rural Ireland in the 21st century, Solar Bones.

"It speaks something generous, eloquent and enquiring that Dublin City Council, for so many years have put their resources, their weight, all their expertise behind this prize,” he said of the awards this summer.

"It has huge international standing, it has a unique reach and a unique generosity and long may it live, it’s one of the shining jewels in this country’s crown."

The full list of Irish novels nominated for 2019 are:

Mrs Osmond by John Banville

A Line Made by Walking by Sara Baume

The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne

Acts of Allegiance by Peter Cunningham

Smile by Roddy Doyle

The Blood Miracles by Lisa McInerney

Midwinter Break by Bernard MacLaverty

Ithaca by Alan McMonagle

The Dead House by Billy O’Callaghan

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

The 2019 Judging Panel comprises Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, bi-lingual Irish novelist and story writer; Martin Middeke, Professor of English at the University of Augsburg, Germany; Hans Christian Oeser, translator, editor and travel writer; Evie Wyld, novelist and bookseller, and Ge Yan, author and Ph.D candidate in Comparative Literature.

The non-voting Chairperson is Eugene R. Sullivan.

All of the novels nominated for the award are available for readers to borrow from Dublin’s public libraries, with the full list of nominees available on dublinliteraryaward.ie.

The short-list is expected to be released 4 April 2019 with the winner announced by the Lord Mayor on 12 June.

Online Editors