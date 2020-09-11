Sales of 'anti-men' book surge after calls for ban

A feminist book entitled I Hate Men is on course to become an unlikely best-seller in France, largely thanks to a government official's call for it to be banned.

The book - called Moi les hommes, je les déteste in French - written by Pauline Harmange, a 25-year-old activist, explores whether women "have good reason to detest men".

The 96-page essay, which UK publishers are considering translating into English, argues anger towards men may be "a joyful and emancipatory path, if it is allowed to be expressed".

The first 450-copy print run flew off the shelves after an adviser to France's gender equality ministry demanded it be withdrawn for promoting gender hatred. It has since been reprinted and some 2,500 copies have been sold.

The adviser, Ralph Zurmely, wrote to the publisher: "This book is obviously an ode to misandry [hatred of men], both in terms of the summary on your website and from reading its title.

"I would like to remind you that incitement to hatred on the basis of gender is a criminal offence.

"Consequently, I ask you to remove this book from your catalogue immediately or face criminal prosecution."

The book's publisher, Monstrograph, deny the book is an incitement to hatred.

Colline Pierre, one of the founders of the volunteer-run "micropublisher", said: "The title is provocative but the language [is] measured."

The magazine Nouvel Obs pointed out that if the book were banned, a similar case might be made to ban works by male authors such as Michel Houellebecq for "misogyny".

Martin Page, also a founder of Monstrograph, said: "There's enormous interest in translating this book into English and we've sent the text to a number of publishers who've requested it, in the UK, the US and in Sweden."

Ms Harmange, from Lille, is married to a man. She said her experience of working with rape victims has made her distrust men she does not know. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

