Raymond Briggs, author of beloved Christmas tale The Snowman, dies aged 88

Raymond Briggs, illustrator of the classic children's Christmas book The Snowman, has died aged 88.

Born in London in 1934, Briggs studied art before going on to publish a range of children's books, but he is best known for The Snowman, a crayon-illustrated wordless picture book.

First published in 1978, it tells the story of a boy whose snowman comes to life to play during the night and then takes him on a flight through snowy British landscapes.

An animated television adaption first aired on St Stephen’s Day 1982 and has since become a staple of British broadcasters' Christmas scheduling, bringing the story to new generations of children. It was nominated for an Oscar in 1983 and won a British academy television award in the same year.

