Photographer brings history back to life with colourised images of Ireland

A family outside their hut in Gweedore, Co Donegal, 1890s

A Limerick photographer hopes his book of colourised old images will breathe new life into some of Ireland’s most historic moments caught on camera.

Rob Cross, who is also an architect, has been colourising old black and white images for years, transforming the photos with cutting-edge computer technology.

His work has earned him widespread acclaim, and some of his colourised images of major events surrounding the War of Independence and Civil War have gone viral.

Among his most evocative works is the colourised haunting image of a heartbroken Seán Collins kneeling by the coffin of his brother, General Michael Collins, after he was shot and killed in the Béal na mBláth ambush in west Cork.

Rob’s new book, The Colour of Ireland – County by County 1850-1950, will be published by BWP on October 14.

It contains 150 images that have been fully restored and colourised. The book will also feature a foreword by historians Diarmaid Ferriter and Donal Fallon.

“This started out as a hobby because I have a great passion for Irish history, especially the preservation of architectural heritage and culture,” Rob said.

“But it became a viral hit with a worldwide following thanks to Twitter, which attracts people from all walks of life.”

Rob is originally from Limerick but set up his award-winning architectural practice in Dublin after graduating from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Covering all 32 counties, The Colour of Ireland includes photos that bring the people and places of Ireland’s history to life in vibrant detail and colour.

The book uses contemporary photos as the basis for full-colour digital renditions.

While there are scenes of towns, cities and the countryside, it is the Irish people who are the true stars of the book.

It features notable women including Muriel MacSwiney, Peig Sayers and Constance Markievicz and minority groups including Irish Travellers and those from different ethnic and religious backgrounds.

The book also captures images of Ireland’s most turbulent times from the War of Independence and the Irish Civil War.

It features titans of Irish political life such as Michael Collins, Éamon de Valera, Arthur Griffith and James Connolly.

To offer a balanced view, the forewords deal with the arguments both for and against the colourising of old photos. The book includes the original black and white images alongside the modern restored and coloured versions.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding journey to bring these photographs into the 21st century, sharing my passion for Irish history and using careful historical research to determine the colours of every object in each photo,” Rob said.

“I can’t wait to share this book with the world.”