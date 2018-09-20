Northern Irish author Anna Burns shortlisted for Man Booker Prize

Northern Irish author Anna Burns has been shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize for her novel Milkman.

The Belfast writer's novel tells the story of a young woman forced into a relationship with an older man during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Fellow longlisted Irish authors Donal Ryan and Sally Rooney did not make the shortlist for their books From A Low and Quiet Sea and Normal People, his fourth and her second novel respectively.

The other authors who made the shortlist include Daisy Johnson, Esi Edugyan, Rachel Kushner, Richard Powers and Robin Robertson.

British author Johnson is the youngest ever author shortlisted for the literary award at 27. Her novel, Everything Under, is a story about a troubled mother-daughter relationship.

Canadian Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black is based on a true story about an 11-year-old slave becomes the personal servant to the English owner of a Barbados sugar plantation.

US writer Rachel Kushner has made the shortlist with The Mars Room while Richard Powers has been nominated for The Overstory, a novel about nine strangers trying to save a continent's last few acres of virgin forest.

Scottish poet Robin Robertson's debut The Long Take is written in verse about a D-Day veteran with PTSD.

The winner of the £50,000 prize will be announced on October 16.

