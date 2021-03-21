My life in books: Tishani Doshi

Tishani Doshi was born in Madras. A writer and dancer, she has published six books of poetry and fiction, among them the award-winning Countries of the Body, Girls are Coming out of the Woods and The Pleasure Seekers. Doshi’s new collection, A God at the Door, is published by Bloodaxe Books. She will appear at the Mountains to Sea DLR Book Festival with Paula Meehan on March 27.

The books on your bedside?

I’m finding it difficult to stay in the world of a novel these days so I’m rotating between non-fiction and poetry. I’ve currently got David Shulman’s Tamil, which is fascinating. Byung-Chul Han’s The Disappearance of Rituals, and Maria Stepanova’s In Memory of Memory. For poetry I’ve got Natalie Shapero’s Popular Longing, Valzhyna Mort’s Music for the Dead and Resurrected and Paula Meehan’s As if by Magic – three incredible voices that grapple with what it means to be alive.

The first book you remember?

Grimm’s Fairy Tales with illustrations, and Alice in Wonderland. Part of why I question the notion of storyteller as ‘benevolent’ is because I understood early that stories contained rabbit holes and woods and you better have your wits about you if you enter one.

Your book of the year?

George Saunders’s A Swim in a Pond of Rain kept me company as I nursed one of my dogs back to health. When said dog recovered and continued his adulterous ways by running off to the neighbour’s it was the lessons from the great Russians in this book that helped me deal with it. George is magic.

Your favourite literary character?

Rudyard Kipling’s spunky Mowgli, the dreamy and loquacious Saleem Sinai from Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children and the fierce Dopdi Mejhen from Mahasweta Devi’s Draupadi.

The book that changed your life?

The book you’re currently reading should hopefully be changing your life, but there have been milestone books, where a window suddenly opened to ideas about imagination and language. Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, Gabriel Garcia Márquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera, the stories of Alice Munro, the translations of AK Ramanujan, and reading the poems of Kamala Das was a kind of unlocking.

The book you couldn’t finish?

I just couldn’t get into Tristram Shandy, and I’m scared to put this in print as I may never be invited to Ireland again but I haven’t read Joyce’s Ulysses either, although I’ll race through it once I start.

Your Covid comfort read?

Primo Levi’s If This is a Man, the account of his year in Auschwitz, and Natalia Ginzburg’s The Little Virtues, a writer of beautiful restraint and courage. For out and out delight: BN Goswamy’s The Spirit of Indian Painting.

he book you give as a present?

Héctor Abad’s Recipes for Sad Women, Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities, and the poems of Wisława Szymborska.

The writer who shaped you?

Let’s say there are writer gods: James Baldwin, Wole Soyinka, Arundhati Roy, Virginia Woolf … it’s a substantial list. But the writer in whose life I found resonance is Rilke. At 26 he rocks up to Paris – anaemic, lost, susceptible to heavy moping. He finds his mentor-guru Rodin and discovers the importance of ‘toujours travailler’ – he writes lyrical poems, mournful love letters, despairs of loneliness and lives off the benevolence of friends. I was 26 when I met my guru Chandralekha in Madras, and ditto to all the above except none of my friends had castles.

The book you would most like to be remembered for?

It’s always the latest book you’re most invested in, so I suppose, A God at the Door.

Sunday Independent