Milkman author Anna Burns' incredible real-life story: From growing up in place 'rife with violence' to winning Dublin Literary Award

The Belfast writer has added the International Dublin Literary Award to the Booker Prize for her novel which is sure to prove popular in the run-up to Christmas

Anna Burns claimed the Booker Prize in 2018. (Frank Augstein/PA) Expand

Tanya Sweeney

IT’S one of the most prestigious – not to mention lucrative – literary awards in the world, and this year, it’s joining the heaving mantelpiece of Northern Irish writer Anna Burns.

Already the recipient of the Man Booker Prize and the National Book Critics’ Circle Award for fiction, Ms Burns’ 2018 novel Milkman has now scooped the 2020 International Dublin Literary Award and its €100,000 prize.

The shortlist of eight novels, whittled down from 156 books nominated by libraries in 119 cities across the world, also included John Boyne’s A Ladder To The Sky; Orchid and The Wasp by Caoilinn Hughes; Skin Deep by Liz Nugent; John Connolly’s The Woman in the Woods and Sally Rooney’s Normal People.