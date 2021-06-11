| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meghan Markle’s children’s book The Bench has been savaged by the critics. That might just help it sell

Meghan's massive fan base will likely ensure her book is a bestseller Expand
One critic described The Bench as a &quot;grammar-defying set of badly rhyming cod homilies&quot; Expand
Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench Expand

Close

Meghan's massive fan base will likely ensure her book is a bestseller

Meghan's massive fan base will likely ensure her book is a bestseller

One critic described The Bench as a &quot;grammar-defying set of badly rhyming cod homilies&quot;

One critic described The Bench as a "grammar-defying set of badly rhyming cod homilies"

Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench

Meghan Markle's children's book The Bench

/

Meghan's massive fan base will likely ensure her book is a bestseller

Katie Byrne Email

Meghan Markle released her debut children’s book, The Bench, earlier this week and reviews, thus far, have not been kind.

“It reads as if it has been penned as a self-help manual for needy parents rather than as a story to entertain small kids,” writes Alex O’Connell in The Times.

“One wonders how any publisher could have thought fit to publish this grammar-defying set of badly rhyming cod homilies, let alone think any child anywhere would want to read it,” writes Claire Allfree in The Telegraph.

Most Watched

Privacy