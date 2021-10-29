| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Marty Morrissey: Páidí Ó Sé, Charlie Haughey and how the ‘f***ing animals’ controversy really played out

In an exclusive extract from his new autobiography, Marty Morrissey looks back at the furore in the days after Kerry manager’s infamous outburst and how he helped his old friend ride out the crisis 

'It&rsquo;s Marty' by Marty Morrissey is available now in book shops and online. Photo: Pat Murphy Expand

Close

'It&rsquo;s Marty' by Marty Morrissey is available now in book shops and online. Photo: Pat Murphy

'It’s Marty' by Marty Morrissey is available now in book shops and online. Photo: Pat Murphy

'It’s Marty' by Marty Morrissey is available now in book shops and online. Photo: Pat Murphy

In early January 2003, the Sunday Independent published an interview with the then Kerry football manager and GAA legend Páidí Ó Sé in which Ó Sé referred to the Kerry supporters as “the roughest type of f***ing animals you could ever deal with”.

A huge outcry ensued, with acres of column inches and plenty of airtime given over to the controversy. In this exclusive extract from his new autobiography, Marty Morrissey – a longtime friend of Paidi’s – recalls how he ran into the Kerry team on holidays in Cape Town in the days after the interview and how he helped Ó Sé deal with the crisis:

Back in January 2003, one of the first things I did when I arrived after the long flight from Heathrow, was go for a stroll in the Victoria & Alfred shopping centre on Victoria Wharf. As I was walking along, I saw a crowd of familiar-looking lads coming towards me. It was the Kerry footballers, who by complete coincidence had come to Cape Town on holidays. Among them was Páidí’s great friend Mike McCarthy, better known as Mike Larkin because of a family connection with Larkin’s bakery.

Most Watched

Privacy