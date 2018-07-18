Louis Walsh has insisted his upcoming memoir will not be a "tell-all".

'It's going to be a nice book' - Louis Walsh won't be dishing any dirt in his memoir

The pop guru (65) has been in the music business for decades and is bound to have some interesting stories to tell about the rich and famous, but he revealed he's planning a more tame book for his fans.

"I'm starting. It's going to be a nice book. It's not going to be a tell-all. This is my first summer ever off," he said.

It was announced last month that Louis would be departing his judging role on The X Factor after 13 years on the panel. In a statement, he said he was looking forward to returning to his day job as a music manager and writing his memoirs. However, the Mayo man reckons it might prove a difficult task to remember everything from his life.

"It's hard. I have been around a long time," he told the Herald.

Louis has managed several bands over the years including Boyzone, Westlife and Girls Aloud.

More recently, he managed the boyband Hometown, who disbanded last year. The TV star previously told how he would like to find another band to make a success in his post-X Factor career.

"I'd love to find someone great that I could get a record deal for," he said.

Louis will be back on Ireland's Got Talent again next year, along with his fellow judges Denise van Outen, Michelle Visage and Jason Byrne, and host Lucy Kennedy.

The series is currently accepting applications from hopefuls, with more than 8,000 auditioning last year.

"We're looking for everything, any kind of variety yet. We start in November and the live shows are March," said Louis.

Dance troupe RDC, from Co Cork, won the first series, with Louis revealing he is hoping for some singers to impress him on series two.

"I still love some really good music, maybe a country singer or a classical singer," he said.

"I think we're bound to have some dance acts. I don't love dance acts."

Louis was speaking at the preview of The Ivy on Dawson Street. It is the first brasserie from the Ivy Collection, which has long been a haunt of celebrities, to open in Dublin. It opens to the public on July 24.

