Irish author Colm Tóibín wins Rathbones Folio Prize for his ‘ambitious novel’ The Magician

Irish author Colm Tóibín has been announced as the 2022 winner of the Rathbones Folio Prize for his novel The Magician.

The bestselling novelist has won €30,000 for his book which judges described as a “capacious, generous, ambitious novel”.

It was up against eight other literary works including novels, poetry, and non-fiction books across Ireland, the UK and South Africa.

The Magician tells the life of author, essayist, philanthropist, and social critic Thomas Mann, who is regarded as one of the most acclaimed and contradictory figures in continental European literature.

Mr Tóibín was previously shortlisted for the coveted award in 2015 for his novel Nora Webster.

Judges Tessa Hadley, William Atkins and Rachel Long said after hours of deliberating they each decided that The Magician was their winner.

"Choosing one winner from the eight titles shortlisted for the Rathbones Folio Prize found us pulled in so many different directions by these extraordinary books, which we lived with and loved and read and read again,” they said.

"We sat around a table for several hours picking out lines and passages, taking in the very different worlds of each book and arguing passionately for every one of them. And then gradually it became clear – and was a surprise to all of us – that we’d each arrived at the same decision.

"Colm Tóibín’s The Magician is such a capacious, generous, ambitious novel, taking in a great sweep of 20th-century history, yet rooted in the intimate detail of one man’s private life.’

The Irish author was just four chapters into writing the book when he was diagnosed with cancer.

After undergoing six months of chemotherapy he was worried the cancer would return as he knew this would mean that the book wouldn’t get finished, but luckily it didn’t come back.

“I knew that if the cancer came back, the chances of writing the book were zero,” he told the Rathbones Folio Prize in an interview.

“Once I could really start working again, I worked really hard and really fast. Then I could worry about the health stuff. Anyway, I finished it.”

Mr Tóibín has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize three times, won the Costa Novel Award for Brooklyn, the Impact Award, the David Cohen Prize for Literature in 2021 and in 2011 he was awarded the Irish PEN Award for contribution to Irish Literature.

He is the author of 10 novels including The Master, Brooklyn, The Testament of Mary and Nora Webster.

For the Rathbones Folio Prize, he was shortlisted alongside Natasha Brown (Assembly), Damon Galgut (The Promise), Selima Hill (Men Who Feed Pigeons), Philip Hoare

(Albert and the Whale), Claire Keegan (Small Things Like These), Gwendoline Riley (My Phantoms), and Sunjeev Sahota (China Room).

Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones, said: “Rathbones is proud to sponsor a prize that consistently brings us the best of literature and storytelling being written today.

"We send our congratulations to Colm Tóibín, whose novel The Magician, is an outstanding reflection of a high-quality talent of writing across the globe that was also echoed in the impressive shortlist.

"We are delighted that the Rathbones Folio Prize plays such a significant role in nurturing and supporting such remarkable talent, and are thrilled to continue supporting the prize’s commitment to enriching people’s lives through literature.”