Inspiring tales: Corr among authors honoured
Inspiration was all around last night as the country's best and upcoming writers walked the red carpet for the An Post Irish Book Awards.
A powerful story that resonated with readers was Andrea Corr's 'Barefoot Pilgrimage'.
The Corrs singer, who was wearing a blue floral dress by Irish designer Helen Cody, won Ireland AM's Popular Non-fiction Book of the Year.
The mother of two made headlines recently when revealing how she spent a lot of time "suffering in silence" as she went through five miscarriages.
"I've received a really lovely response from the public," she said.
"I feel it resonated with a lot of people because a lot of them had similar experiences, but just don't talk about it.
"I wrote about my life with my two kids around me and feel really grateful that everything had worked out."
Meanwhile, best-selling author Jane Casey won the Irish Independent's Crime Fiction Book of the Year for her novel 'Cruel Acts'.
Although she sprained her left wrist after tripping over a child recently, the talented author said she was immensely enjoying the success of her latest book.
CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan was also among the host of winning authors at the glamorous ceremony held at Dublin's Convention Centre.
Irish Independent