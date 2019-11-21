Inspiring tales: Corr among authors honoured

Inspiration was all around last night as the country's best and upcoming writers walked the red carpet for the An Post Irish Book Awards.

A powerful story that resonated with readers was Andrea Corr's 'Barefoot Pilgrimage'.

The Corrs singer, who was wearing a blue floral dress by Irish designer Helen Cody, won Ireland AM's Popular Non-fiction Book of the Year.

The mother of two made headlines recently when revealing how she spent a lot of time "suffering in silence" as she went through five miscarriages.

