Inspiring tales at Irish Book Awards: Vicky Phelan, Andrea Corr, Jane Casey among authors honoured

A powerful story that resonated with readers was Andrea Corr's 'Barefoot Pilgrimage'.

The Corrs singer, who was wearing a blue floral dress by Irish designer Helen Cody, won Ireland AM's Popular Non-fiction Book of the Year.

The mother of two made headlines recently when revealing how she spent a lot of time "suffering in silence" as she went through five miscarriages.

"I've received a really lovely response from the public," she said.

"I feel it resonated with a lot of people because a lot of them had similar experiences, but just don't talk about it.

"I wrote about my life with my two kids around me and feel really grateful that everything had worked out."

Meanwhile, best-selling author Jane Casey won the Irish Independent's Crime Fiction Book of the Year for her novel 'Cruel Acts'.

Although she sprained her left wrist after tripping over a child recently, the talented author said she was immensely enjoying the success of her latest book.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan was also among the host of winning authors at the glamorous ceremony held at Dublin's Convention Centre.

Here is the full list of winners:

RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award

Overcoming – Vicky Phelan with Naomi Linehan (Hachette Books) – Championed by Ray D’Arcy

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Recovering – Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning (Gill Books)

Avoca Cookbook of the Year

Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook – Tony Keogh, Aoife Carrigy, the Chefs of Cornucopia, Deirdre and Dairine McCafferty (Gill Books)

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Cruel Acts – Jane Casey (HarperFiction)

Bookselling Ireland Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Constellations – Sinéad Gleeson (Picador)

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

Children of the Troubles – Joe Duffy and Freya McClements (Hachette Books Ireland)

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Tairngreacht – Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird (LeabhairComhar)

Dept51@Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year

Other Words for Smoke – Sarah Maria Griffin (Titan Books)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Shooting for the Stars – My Journey to Become Ireland’s First Astronaut – Norah Patten, illustrated by Jennifer Farley (The O’Brien Press)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

123 Ireland! – Aoife Dooley (Little Island Books)

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

When All is Said – Anne Griffin (Hodder & Stoughton)

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books)

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year

Salt Rain – Audrey Molloy (Mslexia, September 2019)

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year Award

Parrot – Nicole Flattery (The Stinging Fly, Issue 39, Volume 2, Winter 2018-19)

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Barefoot Pilgrimage – Andrea Corr (HarperNonFiction)

Eason Novel of the Year

owplay – Joseph O’Connor (Harvill Secker)

