Entertainment Book News

Thursday 21 November 2019

Inspiring tales at Irish Book Awards: Vicky Phelan, Andrea Corr, Jane Casey among authors honoured

Recognised: Andrea Corr and Jane Casey were both honoured at the An Post Irish Book Awards at Dublin’s Convention Centre. Photo: Mark Condren
Recognised: Andrea Corr and Jane Casey were both honoured at the An Post Irish Book Awards at Dublin’s Convention Centre. Photo: Mark Condren
Vicky Phelan at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Gordon D'Arcy and his wife Aoife Cogan at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Sisters Aoife and Fiona Beirne from Mullingar at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Sophie White at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Andrea Corr and her husband Brett Desmond at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
and Anna Marie McHugh at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Sinead Gleeson and partner Stephen Shannon at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Liam Collins and Kim Bielenberg at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Diarmuid Ferretter and his wife Sheila Maher at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Paul Howard and Mary McCarthy at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Aisling Keane from Naas and Emma Nixon from Rush at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Miriam O'Callaghan at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Andrea Corr and Jane Casey winner of the Irish Independent crime fiction book of the year at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin.Pic:Mark Condren20.11.2019
Colm Tóibín and Miriam O'Callaghan at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Christy Dignam and his wife Kathryn at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Andrea Corr and at the An Post Irish book awards held in the Convention Centre Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren 20.11.2019
Ian Begley

Ian Begley

Inspiration was all around last night as the country's best and upcoming writers walked the red carpet for the An Post Irish Book Awards.

A powerful story that resonated with readers was Andrea Corr's 'Barefoot Pilgrimage'.

The Corrs singer, who was wearing a blue floral dress by Irish designer Helen Cody, won Ireland AM's Popular Non-fiction Book of the Year.

The mother of two made headlines recently when revealing how she spent a lot of time "suffering in silence" as she went through five miscarriages.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

"I've received a really lovely response from the public," she said.

"I feel it resonated with a lot of people because a lot of them had similar experiences, but just don't talk about it.

"I wrote about my life with my two kids around me and feel really grateful that everything had worked out."

Meanwhile, best-selling author Jane Casey won the Irish Independent's Crime Fiction Book of the Year for her novel 'Cruel Acts'.

Although she sprained her left wrist after tripping over a child recently, the talented author said she was immensely enjoying the success of her latest book.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan was also among the host of winning authors at the glamorous ceremony held at Dublin's Convention Centre.

Here is the full list of winners:

 

RTÉ Radio 1 Listeners’ Choice Award

Overcoming – Vicky Phelan with Naomi Linehan (Hachette Books) – Championed by Ray D’Arcy

 

Bord Gáis Energy Sports Book of the Year

Recovering – Richie Sadlier with Dion Fanning (Gill Books)

 

Avoca Cookbook of the Year

Cornucopia: The Green Cookbook – Tony Keogh, Aoife Carrigy, the Chefs of Cornucopia, Deirdre and Dairine McCafferty (Gill Books)

 

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Cruel Acts – Jane Casey (HarperFiction)

 

Bookselling Ireland Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Constellations – Sinéad Gleeson (Picador)

 

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

Children of the Troubles – Joe Duffy and Freya McClements (Hachette Books Ireland)

 

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

Tairngreacht – Proinsias Mac a’Bhaird (LeabhairComhar)

 

Dept51@Eason Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year

Other Words for Smoke – Sarah Maria Griffin (Titan Books)

 

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Shooting for the Stars – My Journey to Become Ireland’s First Astronaut – Norah Patten, illustrated by Jennifer Farley (The O’Brien Press)

 

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

123 Ireland! – Aoife Dooley (Little Island Books)

 

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

When All is Said – Anne Griffin (Hodder & Stoughton)

 

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling – Emer McLysaght and Sarah Breen (Gill Books)

 

Listowel Writers’ Week Irish Poem of the Year

Salt Rain – Audrey Molloy (Mslexia, September 2019)

 

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year Award

Parrot – Nicole Flattery (The Stinging Fly, Issue 39, Volume 2, Winter 2018-19)

 

Ireland AM Popular Non-Fiction Book of the Year

Barefoot Pilgrimage – Andrea Corr (HarperNonFiction)

 

Eason Novel of the Year

owplay – Joseph O’Connor (Harvill Secker)

Irish Independent

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top