'I'll spend summer writing children's books' - Tubs

He got to cover for some of Britain's biggest broadcasting stars, but Ryan Tubridy has admitted he doesn't miss jetting over to London every summer to fill in at the BBC.

He got to cover for some of Britain's biggest broadcasting stars, but Ryan Tubridy has admitted he doesn't miss jetting over to London every summer to fill in at the BBC.

The 'Late Late Show' host has previously stepped in for Chris Evans and Graham Norton.

"I don't miss it at all because I have my freedom. It means I have more time off," he told the Irish Independent. Tubridy revealed he will instead be embarking on a new venture this summer as he plans to write a collection of children's books.

The RTÉ presenter didn't give away any specific details about his new project, but said it wasn't something he had previously realised would be a possibility. "I'm working on some children's books - they're under the radar at the moment, so I can't say more than that my mind is racing with ideas and it's very exciting," Tubridy said.

"I didn't realise it was going to happen this summer but now my downtime will be spent at my desk writing for children." Tubridy was at Buswells Hotel in Dublin 2 yesterday at the launch of the Alcock and Brown 100 Festival in Co Galway, which will next year mark the centenary of the first non-stop transatlantic flight.

Irish Independent