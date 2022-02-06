‘If you’ve to wait until you get cancer to appreciate life, there’s something wrong with you’

Colm Tóibín (66) is a prolific, award-winning writer. His novels include The Master and Brooklyn and his latest, The Magician. His work has been translated into over 30 languages. Born in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, when he is not lecturing abroad, he lives in Ireland. He has just been named the third Laureate for Irish Fiction.

What are your plans as the Laureate for Irish Fiction?

My theme is the Art of Reading. A lot of people have been reading more intensely during the pandemic. I’m going to make that experience more intense and focused by choosing a book every month. It’s a book club with more people and we’ll be partnering with Libraries Ireland.

Why did you become a writer?

It’s an urge to communicate, to be in touch and to make yourself clear. You just find that you can do it. I remember a teacher said to me in school – “If you don’t pursue this, you’ll be really sorry.”

What were you reading as a kid?

I didn’t read until I was nine. Finding Agatha Christie was a big thing because her books were so exciting from page one. I started to read poetry when I was about 12.

What drives you?

I like to finish everything I start. A lot of things interest me, which means I start a lot of things.

Tell us about someone you admire and why.

I admired the writer John McGahern for his dedication to his work and his seriousness. He was also very good company. He was a perfectionist. I liked him and we had a very nice time when we met.

When dd you fall in love with opera?

When I was 15, I saw my first opera, The Pearl Fishers. It was so beautiful and overwhelming. I loved the music and the voices. Now, wherever I am, I keep going to the opera. I follow singers and I’m even a member of the [German tenor] Jonas Kaufmann fan club. I get emails all the time and I can tell you where he is every day. It’s crazy.

And now you’ve written your own opera...

I wrote the libretto for my novel The Master with an Italian composer Alberto Caruso. We’ve been working for years on this and it’s finally coming to fruition. It’s going to be part of Wexford Festival Opera this year.

Best advice you give?

Finish everything you start.

Best advice you were given?

When I was teaching English in Barcelona in the 1970s, Seamus Farrell, the director of The Dublin School of English, said – “Go home and get serious.”

Did having cancer change you?

No. It was just a waste of time where I lost more than six months. I couldn’t work or do anything. It was a bloody nuisance. It’s been three years since the last chemo and I test regularly. It’s all been fine. If you have to wait until you get cancer to learn about mortality, and appreciate life, there’s something wrong with you. I went back to being exactly the same. I just wanted to get on with life.

You play a lot of tennis.

I play singles about four times a week. At my age, doubles would be easier. I have the style of a brick wall but I put a lot of energy into it. I never let a shot go by, I run after everything.

Is this your competitive streak?

It’s much stronger than that. I don’t do streak! I’m very competitive on the court. I want to win every point. I’ll do anything.

Did you do anything new during Covid ?

I started to write poems again. I always felt that if only I could have a year of complete peace, I’d lock myself away and write some more. Then with Covid, suddenly I had the time. I happened to be in LA. I’d do my usual writing and then every evening at 7pm, I’d write down anything that occurred to me and put it into rhythm. I have a book of poetry coming out in April called Vinegar Hill.

