‘I was daunted at writing a sequel after so many years – I didn’t want to ruin Rachel’s Holiday for my fans’

Marian Keyes speaks to Ellen O’Regan about the announcement of a new novel revisiting one of her best-loved characters

Ellen O'Regan

MARIAN Keyes fans rolled out their yoga mats to celebrate the announcement of a long-awaited sequel to ‘Rachel’s Holiday’ from the best-selling author.

Millions of readers around the world have been captivated by her relatable characters, none more so than that of Rachel Walsh – a young woman struggling with life, love and addiction.

The beloved protagonist first won the hearts of fans when Rachel’s Holiday was published in 1997.

