‘I was daunted at writing a sequel after so many years – I didn’t want to ruin Rachel’s Holiday for my fans’

MARIAN Keyes fans rolled out their yoga mats to celebrate the announcement of a long-awaited sequel to ‘Rachel’s Holiday’ from the best-selling author.

Millions of readers around the world have been captivated by her relatable characters, none more so than that of Rachel Walsh – a young woman struggling with life, love and addiction.

The beloved protagonist first won the hearts of fans when Rachel’s Holiday was published in 1997.

Now, almost 25 years later, ‘Again, Rachel’ brings us back into her world.

As yoga is one of Rachel’s weekly rituals, more than 200 people took to their mats yesterday morning for special classes at yogainthepark.ie at the Phoenix Café in Dublin and in front of London’s Tower Bridge, in partnership with MoreYoga, to mark the announcement.

Keyes said that although she isn’t an avid yogi herself, “for a lot of people, yoga was and continues to be a lifesaver” during the pandemic. In the novels, Rachel does yoga every Saturday morning, along with walking her dog, to “mind herself”.

“Myself, I’ve tried on and off over the years with yoga but my head never stops, I’m better suited to something like walking or doing runs (very short ones, like…) The pandemic challenged us all, our usual coping mechanisms were often removed from us and I know for a lot of people, yoga was and continues to be a lifesaver,” Marian told the Irish Independent.

Keyes said she was definitely “daunted” by the thought of writing a sequel so many years later, for fear she would “ruin” Rachel’s Holiday for fans, but she said the idea arrived at the perfect time.

“In 2018, I’d finished writing Grown Ups and was hoping desperately for an idea to arrive – and it did, in the shape of Rachel and Luke.

“Suddenly I was interested, I suppose the word was, at how they were getting on, more than 20 years later.

“But I was definitely daunted. Rachel’s Holiday meant a lot to many people and I didn’t want to ruin it on them,” she said.

These days Rachel works as a therapist at the Cloisters, the rehab centre she went to in Rachel’s Holiday. This character’s road to recovery is one Keyes also knows personally.

“Obviously, Rachel and I are older, but for both of us, being an addict in recovery is one of the central planks of our life.

“We’ve learned that life continues to happen to everyone, no matter how ‘good’ you try to be. Hopefully, both of us are a little wiser than we once were but still able to laugh at stuff.

Keyes assures fans that the entire Walsh family will be featured in Again, Rachel which is due on bookshelves in February next year.

That includes all five sisters, Mammy and Daddy Walsh, and the new generation, including Kate who was born to Claire at the start of Watermelon, which was published in 1995.

“It was such fun to meet them all again, I loved writing them,” she said.

A new edition of Rachel’s Holiday is also being released this autumn, on November 11.

Marian said that the BBC arts show Imagine are making a documentary about her life and work in September and she is also creating and recording a ten-part comedy/conversation series for BBC Radio 4 with comedian Tara Flynn.

“Early November, I’ll be narrating the audiobook of Again, Rachel and doing the final proof reading. And then it’ll be time to start eating the selection boxes!” she said.

Keyes has been writing widely loved novels for 30 years, including the best-selling Grown Ups, The Break, and Watermelon.

Grown Ups, her 14th and most recent novel, was a bestseller in Ireland and also went straight to number one last year in both hardback and paperback in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Louise Moore, managing director at publisher Penguin Michael Joseph, said: “Marian has been rightly praised for redefining popular fiction.”