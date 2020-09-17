'I stopped scrolling social media while on the school run, and instead wrote my novel'

Edel Coffey utilised her time on the school run to top notch success, by writing and eventually securing a major book deal for her compelling novel.

Ms Coffey ditched scrolling on social media while waiting outside her children’s schools and instead started penning her novel - Breaking Point.

The book has just been secured by Sphere, in a six-figure deal, following a multi-publisher auction.

And the journalist and broadcaster, originally from Ballybrack in Dublin, who now lives in Galway - is looking forward to a new career as an author.

“The book had been rippling over the last year,” said Ms Coffey, who previously worked for the Irish Indpendent.

“I wrote it mostly in my car, waiting outside school, to pick up the kids.

“I started writing instead of scrolling on Twitter or Instagram. This is a dream come true for me.

“I’d always wanted to write a book but it was something I had never had time to do.”

The mother-of-four, who’s married to Dr David Lappin, has crafted a real page turner, set for release in Spring 2022.

The book tells the story of Susannah, a successful doctor and mother-of-two, who leaves her youngest child in a car and realises this critical error when it’s too late.

A high drama court case follows, where Susannah is accused of negligence and placed under a media spotlight.

Ms Coffey, who’s represented by literary agent Marianne Gunn O’Connor, tweeted: “So amidst all the awfulness of 2020, I got some positive news...delighted to call @BooksSphere my publisher, and thanks to my amazing agent Marianne Gunn O'Connor and editor @darcy_rn. #BreakingPoint will be out Spring 2022.”

Online Editors