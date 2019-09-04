'Harry Potter' books removed from school over Satan fears

An American school has removed 'Harry Potter' books from its shelves after a pastor took advice from exorcists.

An American school has removed 'Harry Potter' books from its shelves after a pastor took advice from exorcists.

Before the new school year began, the Reverend Dan Reehil consulted several exorcists. The pastor at St Edward Catholic School in Nashville, Tennessee, was worried about the heretical lessons that students could learn from the books.

The exorcists he consulted shared his concerns, so he purged the series from the school's library.

"These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception," he explained. "The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

It's hardly the first time that the novels - chronicling the adventures and coming-of-age of a young wizard - have been kicked off school campuses. Yet the furore over allegations of Satanism and devil worship has died down in recent years, and the choice to remove 'Harry Potter' books from the St Edward's library appears to have garnered little support from the school community, according to WTVF.

Parents who aired their concerns in an anonymous letter shared with the TV station suggested that the decision raised larger questions about the priest's "fringe" views and his ability to "discern fact from fiction".

Irish Independent