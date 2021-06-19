Hamnet wins best novel at Dalkey Literary Awards

Sian Smyth (Festival Director, Dalkey Book Festival), Neil Freshwater (CEO Zurich Insurance plc) and David McWilliams (Co-Founder, Dalkey Book Festival) at the announcement of the winners of this year's Dalkey Literary Awards presented by Zurich. (Picture: Conor McCabe Photography)

Best-selling author Maggie O’Farrell’s novel Hamnet has been announced as novel of the year at this year’s Dalkey Literary Awards.

Galway writer Elaine Feeney won the Emerging Writer award for her debut As You Were. With a total prize fund of €30,000, ‘Dalkeys’ are the biggest prize value awards solely for Irish writers.

As well as the prestige of winning the awards, Maggie O’Farrell will receive €20,000 and Elaine Feeney will be awarded €10,000.

The judges commended Hamnet for being “incredibly moving and beautifully written”. They described As You Were as “a mighty, turbulent firestorm of a book”.

Ms O’Farrell said she was thrilled with the win.

“Dalkey is a place very close to my heart as my father was born and raised there; the homescreen on my phone has for years been a photograph of Dalkey Island. I’m so grateful to the festival and the judges.”