'Gay will bounce back': TV legend misses Kathleen's poetry book launch

Gay Byrne was unable to attend his wife Kathleen Watkins' book launch last night due to a bad infection.

Gay Byrne was unable to attend his wife Kathleen Watkins' book launch last night due to a bad infection.

Ms Watkins was joined by friends and family at the Museum of Literature in Dublin to celebrate the launch of her new book, 'The Ordinary Woman and Other Poems I Love'.

And while she lamented her husband could not be by her side, Ms Watkins said he would bounce back.

"It's unfortunate that Gay came down with an infection today which meant he couldn't make it to the launch," she told the Irish Independent.

"However, the antibiotics are great.

"I'm sure he'll bounce back and be his old self in no time."

Ms Watkins, who will celebrate her 85th birthday tomorrow, said the book was a curated collection of her favourite poetry.

"If you're at a Christmas party and can't sing or dance or play an instrument, then you will surely be able to find something to recite from this book."

Irish Independent