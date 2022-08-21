| 11.3°C Dublin

From John Banville to Stephen King, Elizabeth Strout and Graham Norton: The best fiction reads this autumn

Crime, comedy and ripe pickings from literary giants are all in store

Barbara Kingsolver has a retelling of David Copperfield in Demon Copperhead Expand
Alice Ryan&rsquo;s debut, There&rsquo;s Been a Little Incident, is out now Expand
William Boyd&rsquo;s The Romantic (Viking) sweeps across the 19th century Expand
Sophie White publishes her first horror novel. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Barbara Kingsolver has a retelling of David Copperfield in Demon Copperhead

Alice Ryan&rsquo;s debut, There&rsquo;s Been a Little Incident, is out now

William Boyd&rsquo;s The Romantic (Viking) sweeps across the 19th century

Sophie White publishes her first horror novel. Photo: Mark Condren

Anne Cunningham

Themes of family, personal history and identity play out in many of the new novels to come next season, while a historical backdrop provides the setting for others. There’s crime, of course, along with comedy and fantasy. It’s ripe pickings for fiction lovers.

John Irving writes family like nobody can, and in The Last Chairlift (Simon & Schuster), a promising young skier falls pregnant. It’s 1941 and the climate (and weather) is cold. Her now elderly son looks back. Garp again? Owen Meany again? Who cares, it’s Irving. Ian McEwan’s Lessons (Jonathan Cape) spans a similar timescale but in Britain, where young school boarder Roland Baines is abandoned by his family and his only ally is his piano teacher. Now old and troubled by climate change, he delves into his traumatic past.

