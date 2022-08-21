From John Banville to Stephen King, Elizabeth Strout and Graham Norton: The best fiction reads this autumn

Themes of family, personal history and identity play out in many of the new novels to come next season, while a historical backdrop provides the setting for others. There’s crime, of course, along with comedy and fantasy. It’s ripe pickings for fiction lovers.

John Irving writes family like nobody can, and in The Last Chairlift (Simon & Schuster), a promising young skier falls pregnant. It’s 1941 and the climate (and weather) is cold. Her now elderly son looks back. Garp again? Owen Meany again? Who cares, it’s Irving. Ian McEwan’s Lessons (Jonathan Cape) spans a similar timescale but in Britain, where young school boarder Roland Baines is abandoned by his family and his only ally is his piano teacher. Now old and troubled by climate change, he delves into his traumatic past.

The appalling poverty of an Appalachian family drives young Damon (nicknamed Demon) to seek something better in Barbara Kingsolver’s retelling of David Copperfield, Demon Copperhead (Faber). A long look back at her own family history drives Molly Black to disappear in Alice Ryan’s debut There’s Been a Little Incident (Head of Zeus). Now the tatters of what’s left of the clan, from granny down to cousins, don’t know whether to grieve or start looking under many carefully placed rocks.

Staying with family, Elizabeth Strout’s Lucy by the Sea (Viking) is set in the early days of Covid-19 when Lucy and ex-husband William flee to Maine, attempting to stay virus-free. Lucy is in for several surprises. And family is driving four friends to drink in Imogen Allen’s Have You Got Anything Stronger? (Welbeck), a novel in the sharp comic vein of Motherland, where careers and children simply don’t mix.

Crime as a genre apparently outstrips sales in all other fiction genres, and there are some crackers on the way. Scott Turow’s latest, Suspect (Swift Press), follows police chief Lucia Gomez who’s accused of arranging sexual favours for promotion. She’s innocent but with three senior colleagues accusing her, she has a devil of a job proving it.

Michael Connelly’s Desert Star (Orion) returns with two of his readers’ favourite characters, Bosch and Ballard, each working on a different cold case – which of course leads to confrontations – and each is determined that their own case get prominence. Good luck with that.

Historical crime is to rear its ugly head in John Banville’s Singularities (Penguin) when Freddy Montgomery, from Banville’s The Book of Evidence, returns home after 20 years in prison, to discover he’s not the only shady character in his intriguing and unorthodox family.

Crime with comedy is provided again by Richard Osman, in his third Thursday Murder Club novel, The Bullet that Missed (Viking). While his arthritic septuagenarians take on a cold case Elizabeth finds herself on the losing end of a gun barrel, cocked by a longstanding foe. In Graham Norton’s black comedy Forever Home (Coronet) the coupling of divorced mother Carol and local weirdo Declan gets tongues wagging. And gets Carol put out of her own house, ending up back with her mother. But there’s more to Declan and his own family history than meets the eye.

In Jodi Picoult’s Mad Honey (Hodder & Stoughton) a beekeeping mother watches her son being arrested for the murder of his girlfriend and can’t believe he did it. Writer Joël Dicker, always good for a murder mystery, finds just that while on a Swiss writer’s retreat in The Enigma of Suite 622 (HarperVia). A murder was committed many years before in Suite 622 – so why does the hotel insist that there simply is no such room?

Friendship, of course, has always been fertile ground for fiction and Kamila Shamsie’s Best of Friends (Bloomsbury) traces the 40-year friendship between Maryam and Zahra, beginning in Karachi and a night neither of them will ever forget, even now with both of them settled far away in London. Eugene O’Brien’s protagonist Scobie O’Donoghue is hoping to renew some old friendships in Going Back (Gill), a continuation of his hit TV series Pure Mule. Turns out Scobie’s friends have moved on. Long ago.

Historical fiction fans are not left out in the cold this autumn. John Boyne’s sequel to The Boy in Striped Pyjamas is in the shops soon. All the Broken Places (Penguin), follows Gretel Fernsby’s escape from her Nazi commandant father in Germany, to France and eventually London, where she lives a life haunted by her past.

William Boyd’s The Romantic (Viking) sweeps across the 19th century and follows Cashel Greville Ross as he travels the world as a soldier, a felon, a writer and a father, chasing romance in all the wrong places.

Kate Atkinson sets her latest novel, Shrines of Gaiety (Transworld) in 1920s London, with the rise of party-loving Soho and a broken generation destroyed by war. Nellie Coker has six young mouths to feed in the midst of it all. Emily Hourican’s The Other Guinness Girl (Hachette) is set in the same era, telling the story of Honor Guinness who marries Henry Channon and finds herself swept into the heart of London’s elite, though her marriage is unhappy.

Horror and fantasy fans have a new Stephen King to look forward to and a new departure by Sophie White as she publishes her first horror novel. King’s Fairy Tale (Hodder & Stoughton) is the story of a boy’s befriending an old man. Before the old man’s death, a key is offered to the boy, one which will transport him to another world. In this other world the fight for good and evil rages on, as it always has. Sounds uncannily like Narnia for grown-ups.

In Sophie White’s Where I End (Tramp Press) young Aoileann is a prisoner of her incapacitated mother on a remote Atlantic island. Until a young family move in nearby and Aoileann finds a focus for her attention and indeed her love. But family ties are hard to destroy, even for those who are determined to break them by fair means or possibly even foul.