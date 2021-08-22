‘Finally found my Keyes!’ - Amy Huberman shares fan girl photo with author Marian Keyes

Amy Huberman was among a list of Irish writers who attended The Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas this weekend in Co Carlow.

Known for her humorous and punny one liners, the actor and writer shared a picture on her Instagram account with fellow Irish writer Marian Keyes outside Borris House.

“I searched everywhere at the festival and finally found my Keyes! The sun came out for 1/6th of a second and I got such a shock I had to close my eyes in case my eyeballs melted. Don’t worry though it pissed rain for the rest of the time so I was fine. Thank you @marian_keyes for being one of the absolute best. The excitement was in tents. I was gonna make that joke and I thought god no it’s so bad. I won’t,” she said.

The pair shared the stage yesterday where they spoke about love, comedy, writing and everything in between.

The Finding Joy creator starred alongside English actress Kerry Howard and Dublin native Ruth Kearney in the second season of the programme which aired in October 2020.

The Borris House Festival of Writing and Ideas takes place each year in Borris, Co Carlow.

The festival, which started on Friday, offers a weekend of discussion from novelists, poets, musicians, journalists, and literary minds.

Other well-known writers included Sinéad Gleeson, Sebastian Barry, Patrick Freyne and Dr Marie Cassidy.

President Michael D Higgins was also in attendance on Friday when he joined Lord David Puttnam for a conversation on Ireland, Europe and the climate crisis.

In a post shared by the official Instagram account of the President, he said: “We will be obliged to widen our perspective of 'Home' to all people on Earth in an act of international solidarity.”

The festival comes to an end today with many more familiar faces taking to the stage including author Ruari McKiernan who will be in conversation with documentary maker Manchán Magan and journalist Mary Fitzgerald.