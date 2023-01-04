| 11°C Dublin

Fay Weldon, author of The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil, dies aged 91

Naomi Clarke

Author Fay Weldon, known for works including The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, has died aged 91.

The novelist, playwright and screenwriter’s body of work includes more than 30 novels – as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and the stage.

