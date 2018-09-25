Author Emma Hannigan's final novel - which was written in the final months of her life before her death in March - will be published next year.

Emma Hannigan's final novel - written in her final months - to be published next year

Hachette Books Ireland, Headline Publishing Group and Emma's family announced today - Emma's birthday - that her final novel, 'The Gift of Friends', will be published on February 28. Emma's editors, Ciara Doorley and Sherise Hobbs, revealed the first draft of the book was emailed to them in January, and just days before she passed away Emma emailed the acknowledgements for the book.

Her family said that they were delighted to reveal to her fans about her "one last gift".

"Today is Emma's birthday. It's hard to believe that six months have already passed since she left us. We miss her love, her ever-generous spirit and, of course, her wicked sense of humour. We've always felt that Emma wrote so a part of her would always be with us," they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Irish fashion designer Helen Cody, who is battling cancer for the second time, has revealed she "can't describe the relief" after being told her chemotherapy treatment has ended.

The couture designer and Irish fashion favourite was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer last January and has undergone months of chemo.

She has dressed Mary McAleese in the 1997 Presidential Election, Ali Hewson, wife of U2 frontman Bono, and actress Amy Huberman. The 52-year-old, who remarried in March to Rory Murphy, posted on her Facebook page: "Such a huge day, I was all prepared for my last chemo, to be told I'm finished!"

