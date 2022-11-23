Debut novelists and household names among big winners at An Post Irish Book Awards

Edel Coffey, Anne Enright and Richie Sadlier at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Photo: Mark Condren

Edel Coffey who won the Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Photo: Mark Condren

Miriam O'Callaghan congratulates Anne Enright who was honoured at the An Post Irish Book Awards. Photo: Mark Condren

CHEF turned writer Louise Kennedy was bowled over tonight after her debut novel Trespasses won the Novel of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

The mother-of-two from Co Sligo joined household names – including Marian Keyes, Kellie Harrington, Charlie Bird, John Boyne, and John Creedon – who all walked away with gongs at the glittering awards ceremony at the Dublin Convention Centre.

Ms Kennedy (53), originally from Holywood, Co Down, said: “It’s a huge honour, it was such a strong shortlist” after her debut novel – set in Belfast in 1975 – was named the Eason ‘Novel of the Year’ at the ceremony. She said she wrote the book in her garden shed.

“I didn’t expect to be on the shortlist, let alone anything else,” she told Independent.ie. “I think it’s particularly great that the award is voted for by the Irish public as well, so I’m totally thrilled.”

After working as a chef for almost 30 years, Ms Kennedy published a number of short stories after “being bundled into a car in 2014” by a friend who “made me go to a writing group with her”.

“I wrote a short story, fully expecting that the others in the group would just laugh at it and I wouldn’t have to write another one – but they were all very encouraging, so I just kept on going,” she said.

She plans to focus on writing, despite currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

“I just write – but it’s something I can do from a bed,” she said. “I’m in treatment, but it seems to be working.”

Meanwhile, journalist Edel Coffey won the Irish Independent’s Crime Fiction of the Year award for her debut novel Breaking Point.

The novel was also shortlisted for the Sunday Independent’s Newcomer of the Year award, which was won by Alice Ryan for There’s Been a Little Incident.

Ms Coffey said she was equally honoured to win the award for her own debut novel.

“Three years ago I was sitting at my dining room table, surrounded by children’s toys and writing like a madwoman – out of desperation to fulfil this goal that I always had, to write a book.

"And if I thought I’d be standing here tonight, nominated for two awards, I would have laughed and probably cried as well – and I definitely wouldn’t have believed you,” she said of winning the award.

Meanwhile, former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird won the Biography of the Year award for his best-seller Time and Tide, which was written with co-author and long-time friend Ray Burke.

Mr Burke said winning the award “would be huge for Charlie” who is battling motor neuron disease.

“He’s fantastic for focus, for getting up every day with something new to do,” said Mr Burke.

Among the other winners of the 13 books awards were Marian Keyes who won the Popular Fiction Book of the Year award for Again, Rachel, boxer Kellie Harrington for her biography Kellie, co-written by Roddy Doyle, which won the Sports Book of the Year award, and RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon for An Irish Folklore Treasury for the Best Irish Published Book of the Year.

Award-winning writer John Boyne was named the Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year while writer Anne Enright was presented with the Bob Hughes Lifetime Achievement Award for her body of distinguished literary work – which includes her 2007 Booker Prize-winning novel The Gathering as well as six other novels, three short story collections and a memoir of motherhood.

Ms Enright, who was named the the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction between 2015-2018 joins other Lifetime Achievement recipients including Sebastian Barry, Colm Toibín, Thomas Kinsella, Eavan Boland, John Montague, JP Donleavy, Paul Durcan, John Banville, Maeve Binchy, John McGahern, Edna O’Brien, William Trevor, Séamus Heaney, and Jennifer Johnston.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Eason Novel of the Year

Trespasses – Louise Kennedy

National Book Tokens Popular Fiction Book of the Year

Again, Rachel – Marian Keyes

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year

Breaking Point – Edel Coffey

Eason Sports Book of the Year in Association with Ireland AM

Kellie – Kellie Harrington, with Roddy Doyle

Dubray Biography of the Year

Time and Tide – Charlie Bird, with Ray Burke

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year

There’s Been a Little Incident – Alice Ryan

Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year

John Boyne

Odgers Berndtson Non-fiction Book of the Year

My Fourth Time, We Drowned – Sally Hayden

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year

An Irish Folklore Treasury – John Creedon

Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year

An Irish Atlantic Rainforest: A Personal Journey into the Magic of Rewilding – Eoghan Daltun

Avoca Cookbook of the Year

The Daly Dish: Bold Food Made Good – Gina and Karol Daly

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior

Our Big Day – Bob Johnston, illustrated by Michael Emberley

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior

Girls Who Slay Monsters – Ellen Ryan, illustrated by Shona Shirley Macdonald

Bookselling Ireland Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year

Let’s Talk – Richie Sadlier

An Post Irish Bookshop of the Year

Bridge Street Books, Wicklow

Love Leabhar Gaeilge Irish Language Book of the Year

EL – Thaddeus Ó Buachalla

Listowel Writers’ Week Poem of the Year

Wedding Dress – Martina Dalton

Writing.ie Short Story of the Year

This Small Giddy Life – Nuala O’Connor