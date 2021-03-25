Colum McCann gives Dublin Literary Award another spin as he hopes for a second win

Colum McCann is among the six authors shortlisted for this year’s Dublin Literary Awards for his novel Apeirogon.

McCann previously won the award in 2011 for his novel Let The Great World Spin, when he was shortlisted amongst other literary greats including Joyce Carol Oates and Colm Tóibín.

The Dublin author’s novel Apeirogon made the shortlist this year alongside five other novels: Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli, Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong and The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead.

The award, which is sponsored by Dublin City Council, is the world's most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English, worth €100,000 to the winner.

Nominations for the literary prize are chosen by librarians and readers from a network of libraries around the world.

The novels on the shortlist were nominated by public libraries in Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA.

The 2021 Award winner will be chosen from an international shortlist which includes a novel in translation, an English language debut and a first-time novelist.

The shortlist features three women and three men who come from Ireland, Mexico, the UK and the USA.

If the book has been translated the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

The 26th winner of the Dublin Literary Award will be announced by its patron, Lord Mayor Hazel Chu on Thursday May 20, as part of the opening day programme of International Literature Festival Dublin (ILFDublin).

Ms Chu praised the award for its diversity as it invites readers around the world to read books from different cultures and translated from different languages.

“I am so excited about our Literary Award again this year,” Ms Chu said.

“Literature time and again has one objective, and that is to explore the human condition, teaching us something new about others, and ourselves.

“These are powerful and timely stories set in both familiar and unfamiliar countries and cultures.

“I urge everyone to read as many of these thought-provoking books as you can.

“Readers have plenty of time to pick their own favourite between now and 20th May,” she said.

Online Editors