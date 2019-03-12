Cecelia Ahern has written the sequel to PS I Love You

Cecelia Ahern has written a sequel to her best-selling romance PS I Love You.

The 37-year-old author's debut novel sold 1.14 million copies and became a New York Times bestseller before it was adapted for the big screen in 2007 in a film starring Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler.

The sequel, titled Postscript, picks up seven years after PS I Love You, will be published September 19 in the UK and Ireland.

Revealing the news on Twitter, Ahern said, "I hope you'll welcome back Holly... & Gerry... & that reading it will be as emotional for you as it was for me."

The novel revisits protagonist Holly Kennedy seven years after the first.

She is approached by a group called the PS I Love You Club, which is comprised of people who find themselves in the same situation as Holly's late husband Gerry, and who want her help writing letters to leave behind for their own loved ones, as Gerry did with Holly.

The news comes just five months after the release of Roar, a collection of 30 short stories about women at crucial moments of their lives. Nicole Kidman is among the producers adapting it for TV.

She has published 15 books in 14 years, and sold 25 million copies. Where Rainbows End, her second book, was made into the film Love, Rosie.

She also co-created and produced ABC comedy Samantha Who?.

