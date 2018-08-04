Bressie has written a children's book, The Magic Moment

Niall Breslin has revealed his children's book, The Magic Moment, will be published in October.

The Blizzards frontman, and former Voice of Ireland coach, already has one tome under his belt, his 2015 memoir/self-help book, Me and My Mate Jeffery, which tackled his mental health struggles.

Bressie from The Blizzards at the Homeless Gig in The Olympia

An exact publishing date has not been announced, but publisher Gill Books describes The Magic Moment as a "picture book".

It is illustrated by London based artist and children's book author Sheena Dempsey, who has illustrated Jo Simmons' The Dodo Made Me Do It and Fearne Cotton's Hungry Babies.

Delighted to finally share that I have written a new little Children’s Book #themagicmoment illustrated by the amazing @SheenaDempsey and published by @Gill_Books this oct. Looking forward to getting it out pic.twitter.com/nllBh2BkoY — Niall Breslin (@nbrez) August 4, 2018

It marks Bressie's first solo foray into the children's market although he co-wrote The Little Book of Sound with Dr Malie Coyle and Susan Quirke.

