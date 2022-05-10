Bono is to publish his memoir ‘Surrender’ this November

Bono and Ukrainian serviceman, frontman of the Antytila band Taras Topolia sing during a performance for Ukrainian people inside a subway station. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Bono will be publishing his memoir titled Surrender this November, his publisher has announced.

Although the U2 frontman has been in the spotlight for 40 years, it will be the first time the musician will be personally writing about his life in detail.

The book will detail his early days growing up in Dublin right through to U2’s international success and the charity work that he has done since.

The subtitle of the book, 40 Songs, One Story, is referencing that there will be 40 chapters in it, and each one is named after a U2 song.

To go along with each chapter Bono has also created 40 original drawings.

The publisher, Penguin Random House, said: “Writing with candour, self-reflection, and humour, Bono opens the aperture on his life – and the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him.”

Read More

Speaking about his memoir, Bono said: “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs.

Video of the Day

"The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the 70s with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.”

He added that the book is “the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress…With a fair amount of fun along the way”.

Managing director of the Penguin Random House UK, Venetia Butterfield, said: “Surrender is an extraordinary book by an extraordinary man about an extraordinary life.

"Brilliantly written – warm, wise, funny, self-deprecating, utterly engaging, brave and fearless, Bono reveals himself as a natural storyteller and a powerful and gifted writer.

"I know this book will delight readers around the world and has all the hallmarks of a future classic.”